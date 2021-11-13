CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Caring, Confident Dads Have Structurally Different Brains

By Featured Neuroscience Psychology
Neuroscience News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Fathers who have more positive attitudes about their parenting abilities, and fatherhood in general, show differences in their brains to those who don’t, researchers report. Source: The Conversation. Although the COVID-19 pandemic profoundly impacted all our work and living arrangements, one thing particularly stood out for dads. During...

neurosciencenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

A Different Perspective: Grandsons, games and the best dad of all

This past weekend, I kept my two grandsons. My daughter-in-law and I had arranged for pick up at 5 p.m., but I arrived early. Sure enough, two young boys were rarin’ to go for a sleepover at Mamaw’s house. They love to play with Ike, our little black dachshund, eat junk food, and hang out in a different-but-familiar place.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
healthing.ca

Mindfulness, Self-Care, and the Brain

In a world that craves productivity and efficiency, it may feel nearly impossible to dedicate time for the activities that we truly enjoy. What we often fail to realize, however, is that these activities contribute not only to our happiness, but also to our productivity. Mindfulness has been strongly linked...
HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Psychologists Reveal How We Truly See Ourselves by Generating ‘Mental Selfies’

Summary: Researchers have devised a method to access people’s mental images of themselves and compare this mental image against a realistic image of the person. The study revealed people’s mental images of themselves are not necessarily true to life, but are influenced by the kind of personality the individual believes themselves to have.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Fatherhood#Brain Activity
The Independent

Grandmothers more connected to their grandchildren than own kids, study says

The relationship between a grandmother and her grandchildren may be even more precious than previously thought.A new study that examined brain function in grandmothers found that they may be more connected to their grandchildren than to their own children, as they feel greater “emotional empathy” for the younger generation.Researchers at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, recruited 50 women with at least one biological grandchild aged between three and 12 to take part in the study.They used functional magnetic resonance imaging to observe brain activity when grandmothers looked at photos of their grandchild, the child’s parents and images of an unrelated...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

Study finds infants later diagnosed with autism show reduced social communication before their first birthday

The foundation for social communication is present from birth, with newborns preferring to orient to faces over non-faces and caregivers over strangers. Between 9-12 months of age, infants develop other social communication skills such as use of eye gaze, facial expressions, gestures, and sounds. Differences in social communication are a defining feature of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). There's minimal prior research that examines whether observable prelinguistic social-communication skills, prior to 12 months of age, emerge more slowly in infants with ASD compared to typically developing infants. A new study documents that observable social-communication differences for infants with ASD unfold by 9 months, pointing to a critical window for targeted intervention.
HEALTH
mspmag.com

We All Have Trauma on the Brain

Stress can be a driving force for productivity—the edge we need to complete a work task, get through false starts at bedtime with the little ones, or to kick-start a laundry list of errands. That’s because that zap of adrenaline aids in our problem-solving mechanisms and serves as an intellectual and physical performance enhancer. It can be incredibly useful—until it’s not. And the gulf between those lines is shrinking.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Cultural Compass

As We Develop, the Brain Connects Lessons Learned Differently

A new study of brain activity patterns in people doing a memory task finds that the way we make inferences — finding hidden connections between different experiences — changes dramatically as we age. The study's findings might one day lead to personalized learning strategies based on a person's cognitive and brain development.
AUSTIN, TX
higherperspectives.com

The Small But Mighty Things That Confident Women Do Differently

Have you heard of the confidence gap? it's the idea that men generally have a positive outlook on life because of their assumed skills and job prospects. Then women have a harder time because they believe they're not good enough for a promotion or as deserving as the men around them.
SOCIETY
reviewofoptometry.com

Structural Thicknesses Differ Between Emmetropes and Hyperopes

Patients with hyperopia tend to have thicker choroids, researchers found. Photo: Jim Williamson, OD, and Meagan Williams, OD. Click image to enlarge. A recent study investigating differentiating characteristics between emmetropic and moderate-to-high hyperopic children found that the latter had greater choroidal thickness. On the other hand, retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) and ganglion cell layer (GCL) thicknesses were smaller in this group.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Brain connections have their own tempo

The cerebral cortex, located at the surface of the brain, handles the cognitive, language, and complex functions that allow us to represent the world or project ourselves into the future. By being able to categorize and associate the stimuli it receives from our five senses, the cortex links this information together to make sense of it. To do this, different types of neurons establish cortical connections during embryonic development and early postnatal life. What is the biological mechanism by which this delicate assembly is created? A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, has now deciphered this process: although neurons are anatomically distinct, their genetic programs remain very similar. It turns out that the differences emerge during the molecular maturation of these neurons, which must follow a precise rhythm to establish the right connections. These surprising results can be discovered in the journal Nature.
SCIENCE
earth.com

Mammals share the same brain structure, with the exception of humans

Neurons (brain cells) carry information within the brain as well as between the brain and the rest of the nervous system. They communicate with each other using chemical signals, as well as by means of tiny electrical impulses that are generated by the movements of ions into and out of the cells.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Exploring Differences in Mitochondria of Memory Cells in the Brain

Summary: A new NIH grant will allow Virginia Tech researchers to explore the mechanisms of social memory in the hippocampus. Have you ever seen someone you recognized, but couldn’t recall their name or how you knew them?. As you strain to recollect the details, a pea-sized clump of neurons nestled...
SCIENCE
The Post and Courier

Aging for Amateurs: Tips for taking care of your brain

My wife and I watch an hour of television five nights a week — the national news and "Jeopardy!" But we tape them and watch them in about 40 minutes or so by fast-forwarding through the commercials. The news helps us keep up with what’s going on around us, and...
HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Older-Looking Brains Linked to Lower Birth Weight and Genes

Summary: People with older-looking brains were born with lower birth weight and genes for smaller brains compared to those with normal aging brains, a new study reports. As both factors present early in life, researchers say “brain age” is likely related to early life influences and not so much to events that occur later in life.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Ethnic Differences in Brain Tumour Survival Raise Questions

White British individuals with malignant brain tumours are more likely to die within a year than those from several other ethnic groups, according to a large-scale analysis that is the first of its kind for England. Researchers looked at data on over 24,000 patients diagnosed between 2012 and 2017, finding...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

Neuroimmune Interactions and Brain Plasticity

Summary: Researchers examine how neuroimmune interactions promote brain plasticity and shed new light on how neuroimmune activity may have implications for a range of disorders, including neurological changes experienced by COVID-19 survivors. Source: IOS Press. Neuroimmune interactions are emerging as key regulators of brain plasticity throughout life and in both...
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy