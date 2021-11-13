CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lely Resort, FL

Pool technician rescues couple from fire in Lely Resort

By Lydia Nusbaum
 4 days ago

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Mukhesh Lopez did not waste a second when he saw smoke billowing out of a house on Caldecott Drive in Lely Resort Wednesday.

“I just dropped everything and I had to act. I had to go inside the house to see if everybody was okay. Get people out of the house and try to help them out,” Lopez said.

Lopez is a pool technician and knew that an elderly couple and young man lived in the house. He had worked on their pool many times.

“Within seconds it lit up. The garage caught on fire,” Lopez said. “By the time the fire department got there, everything was on fire.”

He ran straight toward the fire.

“When I first dropped everything and ran towards the house, the entrance, the elderly lady was actually falling at the front door. So my first instinct was to help her out,” he explained. “So we tried to get her up and I had to call someone else to help me out too.”

Lopez then made sure the husband was out of the house. After calling 911, Lopez tried to help another man put out that fire in the garage. He then cleared a path so the fire crews could have access.

“Just gave him a hand and did what I had to do to make sure everybody was safe,” he said. “Thank God everybody was safe. Just did what I would expect anybody else to do for my family in that situation.”

The family said that a car exploded in the garage causing the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppM5A_0cvGLQJ300

