WASHINGTON (CBS) — Former Inverness tech CEO Bradley Rukstales has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols also ordered Rukstales to pay $500 in restitution. The judge is allowing Rukstales to report to prison at a later date. Rukstales issued this statement during the sentencing hearing: “I am sorry for my actions that day and accept the court’s decision. “I have come to realize the weight of my actions, and immensely regret following others into the Capitol. As a patriotic citizen, I hope...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO