Actor Alan Toy is set to play Franklin Delano Roosevelt in NBC’s upcoming Annie Live! holiday event, becoming the first actor to have contracted polio in the role of the president who famously had the same disability. The character of FDR makes a brief but memorable appearance in the musical. “It is a huge honor to join such a talented ensemble,” said Toy, an actor and activist who speaks often on how mass media depictions of disability influence that community’s place in society. “FDR has always been a role model of accomplishment for me, and I’m thrilled to be able to play him.” Toy...

