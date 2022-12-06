From Whiskey Decanters to Cashmere Blankets, the 21 Best Housewarming Gifts for Holiday Hosts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Like shopping for a dedicated lover of fashion , housewarming gifts can be a bit tricky. Why? Because not only does your gift say a lot about your host, but it also says a lot about you. The best housewarming gifts exhibit your knowledge about their recipients—and if they’re not carefully chosen, they might show off a lack of consideration. You never want to shoot so far from the mark that your gift might not ever get put to use.

But housewarming gifts also convey thoughtfulness as a guest—ultimately, they’re a way you can help a friend or holiday host get the most out of their homes long after you’re gone. Taking a few moments to really think about what your host might need in their new space, or what quality items may last a long time will certainly pay off in the long run. Plus, giving a memorable gift is a great way to ensure you’ll be invited back in the future.

Below are a few ideas that’ll please a variety of tastes—and tastemakers, too.

One thing no host ever wants to run out of—other than ice—is fresh glasses. This inventive and stylish new set from Material will help them keep the party going—and get their hydration back the morning after.

Buy Now on Material: $65 for 4

If you’re shopping for someone who likes having fresh-cut flowers on display but is hopeless at making them look their best, Fritz Hansen’s Ikebana vase might help. Named after the Japanese art of flower arranging, the vase is in two parts: a glass bowl and a brass-colored support that helps each bloom stand up. Bring it to the party filled with their favorite stems and expect lots of invites back.

Buy Now on Fritz Hansen: $260

The truth is, lots of us need more assistance getting organized than we’d like to admit. Why not offer a helping hand? Though a bit of a tongue-twister, this leather letter rack is a great gift for anyone who gets mail—and its sleek build and supple material make it the furthest thing from an eyesore.

Buy Now: $175

Playing cards are an absolute essential for any home—but instead of a supermarket pack, upgrade your host’s game nights with Smythson’s stylish cards and holder. Unlike other cards, this set is nice enough to leave out on display.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $565

Most housewarming gifts—including lots of the ones on this list—are geared toward helping the host be a better entertainer. But this robe, made from an ultra-soft lyocell weave, is designed to help whoever you’re visiting feel relaxed after their guests have left.

Buy Now on CDLP: $430

Kurt Joseph Zalto’s new line of universal wine glasses are engineered to get the best out of a wide array of varietals. If your host likes to open more than one bottle over the course of an evening, get them these glasses, which help everything from Pinot Noir to Gewürztraminer shine.

Buy Now on Josephine: $80 each

Buy Now on Amazon: $185 for 2

Speaking of wine, nothing causes a host more stress than having to constantly wash new glasses because their guests can’t remember which one is theirs. This set of sleek and colorful wine charms will help everyone know whose glass is whose.

Buy Now on Amazon: $19

Buy Now on Graf Lantz: $19

This time of year, a carving set is an indispensable tool for anyone throwing a big holiday feast. This sleek option from Soho Home—the interiors division of Soho House—might not turn your host’s abode into a luxe private club, but it will help them slice through roast turkey, ham or their vegetable Wellington with style and ease.

Buy Now on Soho Home: $136.50

Help your host upgrade their laundry room with this handmade basket from Baba Tree, a Ghanaian company that offers artisan-grade woven storage containers in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors.

Buy Now on Goodee World: $325

There aren’t a lot of gifts that actually keep on giving, but Cultiver’s linen napkins fall squarely into the category of things that get better with age. That’s because these light layers will get softer with every wash—and with proper care, your host will have them for years to come.

Buy Now on Cultiver: $45 for 4

A kettle is essential for any home, whether you’re using it to make tea or speed up pasta night. This one, from coffee-connoisseur favorite brand Fellow, allows your host to dial in the perfect temperature for a variety of hot beverages, and will even hold the water steady at that temperature for an hour.

Buy Now on Fellow: $TK

We loved LAFCO’s Absolute collection when it debuted last year with an array of high-end scented candles. Now, the company has added reed diffusers for an even longer-lasting dose of great aroma to any home. Our favorite is Forest Oakmoss, because it reminds us of evergreen trees, but they’re so well made that you can’t go wrong.

Buy Now on Lafco: $274

There’s nothing like a cashmere throw to keep you warm—or to add a dose of luxury to your space. This one, from Johnston’s of Elgin, is remarkably lightweight. It’ll keep your host warm and comfortable on winter’s frostiest nights.

Buy Now on Johnston's of Elgin: $325

Speaking of warmth, if you’re shopping for someone with a wood fireplace, it’s hard to go wrong with a set of fireplace tools that’ll help keep their hearth burning bright.

Buy Now on Fromtgate: $649

You can’t have too many coasters, especially if you like to entertain. This handsome set from Danish homeware specialist Georg Jensen is perfect for people who like Art Deco—and people who don’t want any rings on their coffee table.

Buy Now on Williams Sonoma: $99

Buy Now on Georg Jensen: $99

If your host prefers to have the occasional glass of wine instead of opening a full bottle, Coravin’s wine preservation system is a perfect gift. Instead of starting off a race against time by uncorking a fine vintage, Coravin users replace a single glass with a small amount of argon gas, preserving the remaining contents of the bottle for future evenings.

Buy Now on Coravin: $229 $160.30

Of course if they like to open bottles, this efficient and attractive waiter’s corkscrew from designer Billy Reid’s collaboration with Williams Sonoma might be a better choice.

Buy Now on Williams Sonoma: $14.95

Evermill, the company behind one of our favorite spice racks , also makes a pretty good pepper mill. It comes in three finishes, so you’re sure to find one that suits the look of your host’s kitchen.

Buy Now on Evermill: $99

There’s nothing like a scented candle to set the mood during the holidays, and this one—from artist Luke Edward Hall’s collaboration with Ginori and Profumi Luchino—smells like walking into a cottage with a roaring fire and plenty of evergreen garlands hung in each room.

Buy Now on Ginori 1735: $220

There’s no shortage of great whiskies you can gift someone for the holidays. But a crystal decanter, like this one from Tiffany, will be around long after your host has finished the bottle.

Learn More: Here

If your guest is one of those party hosts who finds themselves slinging cocktails all night, get them this double-walled shaker, which is designed to prevent their hands from getting cold.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $70