The Romanovs Smuggled These Jewels Out of Russia During the Revolution. They Just Sold for $900,000.

By Demetrius Simms
 4 days ago
Royal jewelry has long been a hot commodity on the auction block, and the recent sales of Marie Antoinette’s diamond bracelets to pendants belonging to Queen Victoria, proves they’re not slowing down. Just this week, a distinguished group of jewels that belonged to the Romanovs made their own headlines.

Smuggled out of Russia during the 1917 revolution, the set of royal baubles sold for $883,641 at Sotheby’s in Geneva on November 10. The bi-annual jewelry sale offered a sapphire and diamond brooch, alongside matching earrings that once belonged to the Grand Dutchess Maria Pavlovna—the aunt of the last Russian Emperor Nicholas II. The lot sold for nearly twice the high estimate of CHF 480,000. The new owner of the Romanov family jewels made their bids by telephone, and have chosen to remain anonymous.

For historical context, Pavlovna was able to escape Russia in 1919 and died in France the following year. Before she fled, the jewels were entrusted to British diplomat Albert Henry Stopford. According to Reuters , Stopford was sent to secretly collect the jewels from the Grand Duchess’s home, the 360-room Vladimir Palace, before it was pillaged by revolutionaries. Let in through a side door by the duchess’s eldest son Boris, Stopford was able to dismantle the jewels and fold their pieces into old newspaper to protect them.

After his visit in 1917, he set off for London smuggling up to 244 pieces of the duchess’s jewelry which were deposited into a bank for safekeeping. The auctioned items were passed on to her daughter, Princess Elena of Greece and Denmark. The eye-catching pieces were kept in the family for some time until they made their first appearance at auction in November 2009. According to the auctioneer, the “European princely family” who made the first purchase of the lot are also the recent sellers of the jewels.

Dennis Dodge
3d ago

That’s it, I would have paid 1M ….. if I could; along with Marie Antoinette’s necklace an earrings that just sold for 8.5 M.

Reply
7
Truth Sets U Free
2d ago

Queen Elizabeth is still winning in the jewel department!! Her Royal jewelry pieces are absolutely stunning!!

Reply
3
British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Crown Jewels: From Empress Farah of Iran to Queen Mary, the royals who have boasted the best jewellery collections

Born of aristocratic roots but not wealthy ones, Mary amassed a legendary jewellery collection throughout her reign. She had married the future King George V in 1893, only after her first fiancé, his brother, died unexpectedly before their wedding day. The jewellery she received as wedding gifts could have filled a Bond Street salon but Mary was well ahead of her time, so she repurposed many of the stones into more contemporary designs and kept a meticulous inventory of their provenance. One of her more impressive pieces was the the Delhi Durbar Necklace, featuring nine of the Cambridge emeralds, which had astonishingly been won by Mary’s grandmother in a charity lottery. The emeralds were passed down the family by way of children and mistresses until Mary commissioned Garrard to set them alongside diamonds to make up the necklace and added the near flawless 8.8 carat Cullinan VII diamond as a pendant. This diamond is one of nine cut from the 3,100-carat Cullinan diamond which had been gifted to Mary’s father-in-law, King Edward VII. The Lovers Knot Brooch is another recognisable jewellery icon. Bought from Garrard in 1932, this scalloped shaped ribbon brooch features brilliant cut diamonds and is designed with hinges at the top of the tails allowing them to flicker with movement. Mary died in 1953 during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who inherited much of her enviable jewellery collection and was seen wearing the Queen Mary’s Lovers Knot Brooch at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Queen Margrethe of Denmark dazzles in diamonds on state visit to Germany

The Danish royals were out in force last night for a glittering gala dinner with the German president in Berlin on day one. The dinner took place at Bellevue Palace, the president’s official residence – translated from French means ‘the beautiful view’ – which is scenically located on the banks of the Spree river near the Berlin Victory Column.
EUROPE
The Paris hotel revolution has arrived – here's where to stay

Among the loveliest of the many lovely things I saw in Paris when I was there a fortnight ago were two spectacularly graffitied walls. One of them bore the words: “Paris is still this monstrous wonder, astonishing assemblage of movements, machines and thoughts, the city of a hundred thousand novels, the head of the world.”
LIFESTYLE
