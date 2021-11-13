CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Releases Full Version Of New ‘All Too Well’ Short Film With Dylan O’Brien & Sadie Sink

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnkZX_0cvGK0RB00

UPDATE: Taylor Swift has now released the full version of her new short film, All Too Well .

EARLIER: A new music video short film written and directed by Taylor Swift for her song “All Too Well” was teased by the singer on social media today, and will be released Nov. 12. The short stars Swift along with Sadie Sink ( Stranger Things ) and Dylan O’Brien ( Maze Runner ).

“November 12. Remember it,” Swift captioned the 30-second teaser, which does not include any footage of the performers or music from the song. Instead, the brief clip of autumn-hued trees and a a car driving down a quiet road.

Watch the teaser below.

The song, originally from the 2012 album Red , also will be released on Nov. 12 in a new 10-minute version from Swift’s rerecording Red (Taylor’s Version) . Her first rerecorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was released in April.

Here’s the teaser shared by Swift on Instagram today:

Cosmopolitan

Why Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Wasn't With Her During Her SNL Night

Taylor Swift was surrounded by support last night during her spot as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Among her celeb friends who supported her were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and even her ex-boyfriend-turned-friend Joe Jonas and his Swiftie wife Sophie Turner. Missing in action was Swift's boyfriend of five years Joe Alwyn, but don't think it's because there's any trouble between them. The absence is due to work: Alwyn is currently shooting The Stars at Noon in Panama, which began production in October, according to ScreenDaily. Alwyn replaces Taron Egerton, per Deadline, who “had to leave the project due to personal reasons.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#All Too Well
Cosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman looks just like Taylor Swift in new pic, fans say

Nicole Kidman has officially thrown fans with her latest Instagram post, because they can't get over how similar she looks to Taylor Swift. What with that meme of Zoey Deschanel and Katy Perry together doing the rounds, and Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter going viral, celebrities looking like other celebrities is nothing new.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Thanks to Her Successful Music Career: How Much Money Does She Make?

Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Hilariously Dresses As A Squirrel In Giant Costume For Halloween 2021

Yes, Taylor Swift wore a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021. See the hilarious photos of her goofy look here!. Taylor Swift decided not to go the “sexy” route with her 2021 Halloween costume. Instead, she purchased an oversized squirrel suit and dressed as the buck-toothed animal in 2021. “Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot squirrel s***,” she captioned two photos of herself in the ensemble. In one shot, she stood to the side to show off the costume’s bushy tail, and in another she posed straight-on with her hands framing the underside of her face.
CELEBRITIES
