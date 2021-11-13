CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, CO

Clifton Christian Church needs donations for Thanksgiving boxes

By Cora Dickey
KREX
 4 days ago

CLIFTON, Colo. (KREX) — Clifton Christian Church has helped more than 1500 households in 2021 — and 44 thousand people helped so far. This year, the non-profit food bank has a long list of people pre-registered for food boxes.

Six hundred more families can benefit from the project this holiday, if community members can lend a hearty, helping hand.

“We need great things for that, all your traditional items: a turkey, a ham, your pumpkins and yams, and things to make a green bean casserole, all those things that make you feel warm and cozy inside a Thanksgiving with your family and friends,” Food Bank Director Jackie Feaster expresses.

Clifton Christian Church is accepting food donations of any kind between now and November 22nd. You can also donate funds to the food bank online at the church’s website .

