CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UTRGV Women’s Basketball makes new additions

By Rolando Avila
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIUgT_0cvGJLvO00

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lane Lord, UTRGV Women’s Basketball Head Coach, announced the addition of forward Zariah Sango and Charlotte O’Keefe to the team for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.

Sango played last season for the Clarendon College Bulldogs from Clarendon, Texas.

According to a release by UTRGV, she was named All-Western Junior College Athletics Conference First Team, WJAC Defensive Player of the Year, and WJAC Newcomer of the Year for her season with the Bulldogs.

UTRGV Men’s Basketball signs Isaiah Barganier

“Zariah is a 6’4″ forward with tremendous athleticism,” Lord said. “Zariah has the ability to change the game defensively with her length, physicality, and tenacious approach to the game. She is a great shot blocker and rebounder as well. Offensively, Zariah can step out and shoot from the perimeter or be a low post presence.  She has quick feet and makes solid back to the basket post moves. We are so excited to have Zariah join the Vaqueros. Her experience of playing three years in Junior College will be a welcomed addition to the program.”

Charlotte O’Keefe Signed (Source: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Athletics)

O’Keefe will be joining the Vaqueros from Overland Park, Kansas where she played basketball for Saint Thomas Aquinas High School. The release states, during her time at the school she helped her team reach the 5A State Championships in 2019 and 2021.

What we know so far about UTRGV Football

“Charlotte is an outstanding addition to the UTRGV women’s basketball program,” Lord said. “Charlotte plays for Kansas high school legendary coach, Rick Hetzel. She has been extremely well coached, and she will be able to step into the program and play immediately as a freshman.  At 6’3″, Charlotte can really run the floor, and she is a physical forward that excels on both the defensive and offensive ends of the floor. Our staff and players are excited for Charlotte to join us in the Rio Grande Valley!”

Both ladies will start playing for the Vaqueros in the upcoming school year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

UTRGV Volleyball gears up for Western Athletic Conference Tournament

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV Volleyball rounded out the season at 8-4 in conference games, and is entering the Western Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament as the No. 4 seed. The Vaqueros are entering the tournament with a three game win streak as they end the regular season with a win over Abilene Christian. The tournament […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

“Trouble” prepares to compete at national championship

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 12-year-old San Juan boxer is preparing to get in the ring. After making rounds across the country, Tristan Medrano is preparing to compete on the national stage.   Medrano said boxing has been his passion for years now and loves to get in the ring and compete. “I have had […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

What we know so far about UTRGV Football

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Chasse Conque, Vice President and Director of Athletics at UTRGV, revealed a few details on plans for football at the university moving forward at a press conference held on Nov. 11. As for where the team will play, the university will not be building a new stadium. However, UTRGV will build […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Memorial advances at home

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial Mustangs defeated the Victoria West Warriors at home 50-28 to advance to the 5A Division 1 Area Round. The Mustangs playing hard in the first quarter scoring the first points on the board when Marcos De La Cruz broke through the Warriors defense to find himself in the […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
ValleyCentral

Incarnate Word joins the Western Athletic Conference

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Valley Central) — The University of The Incarnate Word in San Antonio has accepted an invitation to join the Western Athletic Conference starting July 1, 2022. Incarnate Word makes the move shortly after Southern Utah University made the decision to join the WAC. “UIW brings a stellar academic reputation, a balanced athletics […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Vipers victorious on the road

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (Valley Central) — The RGV Vipers gained their first road victory of the season when they defeated the Greensboro Swarm 123-101 the night of Nov. 10. The Vipers were able to outscore Greensboro at the end of every quarter with the help of Trevelin Queen, Mfiondu Kabengele, and Marcus Foster who came […]
GREENSBORO, NC
ValleyCentral

La Feria falls in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria Lions went on the road to face the Jones Trojans from Beeville and fell 42-35. La Feria came into the game only having lost one game during the regular season. That game also being against the Beeville Trojans. The Lions would not be able to get anything […]
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

High school football | BI-DISTRICT

Rio Grande Valley (ValleyCentral) — It’s the bi-district round of the playoffs in the high school football season. Teams around the Valley competed on Thursday night, with the majority on Friday night. FRIDAY 11/12: PJSA North 56, Harlingen South 26 | F Los Fresnos 56, Mission 14 | F C.C. Veterans 28, Brownsville Veterans Memorial […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy