Friday evening forecast November 12

Offshore flow and ridging aloft will bring above average temperatures through at least Sunday. Plenty of sunshine with warm temperatures ranging 10 to 20 degrees above average this weekend. Temperatures...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning. Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.
Anyone with travel plans this time of year always has a wary eye on the forecast as weather can cause headaches around the holidays. (Unless you're traveling within Florida or Arizona, perhaps.) With Thanksgiving travel ready to ramp up about a week from now, let's take an early look at...
Temperatures are dropping dramatically Tuesday, by as much as 18 degrees in some areas. The coast will be back in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 70s. An eddy and onshore flow are creating a healthy marine layer through the morning. There is a dense fog advisory out on the Central Coast until 10:00 am. There will also be some remnant mid and high-level clouds moving in above the low clouds after a storm hit the Pacific Northwest Monday.
Another record breaking day across the Lone Star State as several locations in Texas broke record highs this afternoon. San Angelo hit a high 87 degrees breaking the old record of 84 set back in 2016. Those warmer temperatures will carry into the evening and overnight hours with above average temperatures expected tonight as well. […]
Wednesday will be warm and humid, but a front will arrive by early Thursday and the temps will cool down. There will be a quick chance for a few showers early on Thursday, but things will dry out quickly. The weekend looks pretty nice with rain chances coming back by early in the coming week.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After several comfortably cool days, a warmup is underway but it will be short lived because rainfall and a couple of cold fronts are in our future.
Tuesday night will be milder and mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 70 degrees.
The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs rise to the low 80s. Clouds will move in during the day.
Storm chances increase on Thursday due to a surge of moisture from the south. Showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours. Highs will not be as warm on Thursday due to the rain and clouds around.
South Florida remains unsettled on Friday with the potential for scattered showers and some storms as a weak front moves in.
On Saturday, a weak cold front will bring more breeze and passing showers will be possible and highs will climb to the upper 70s.
The rain chance starts to go down on Sunday but will linger into Monday ahead of a strong pre-Thanksgiving cold front.
