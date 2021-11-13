CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Will play Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hunter (wrist) will play in Friday's matchup against the Nuggets, Kevin Chouinard...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Watch Bol Bol with the acrobatic and-1 scoop lay-up. Yes, you read that right.

Bol Bol is getting the rare non-garbage time minutes on Monday night against the Bucks, and he is making the most of them. Check out the and-1 driving scoop lay-up. With the size of the Mavericks up front — Willie Cauley-Stein was getting run off the bench — Nuggets coach Michael Malone countered with Bol to match the size. In the first half, Bol had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, plus he had a block.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

De'Andre Hunter to undergo surgery on right wrist

Sarah K. Spencer: De’Andre Hunter’s MRI on his right wrist revealed a tendon injury that will require surgery. He’s expected to return in approximately eight weeks, per the Hawks. Source: Twitter @sarah_k_spence. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence. De’Andre Hunter will undergo wrist surgery tomorrow and will...
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Jordan Poole Explodes, De'Andre Hunter couldn't miss & PG13 is cooking

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Another NBA Wednesday is in the books and as always, there was...
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Slated to play Friday

Barnes (thumb) will play Friday against the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. Barnes missed the last two games due to a right thumb sprain, but he was examined by team doctors Thursday and was cleared to return to practice. The rookie will return to game action Friday after he averaged 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds in 34.9 minutes per contest across his first seven NBA appearances.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Cleared to play

Collins (foot) is good to go Thursday against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Despite a strained left foot, Collins will take the court. Over the past four games, he's averaging 15.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 34.3 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Gary Harris: Will play Friday

Harris (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Spurs, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports. Harris is apparently cleared to return to action after missing the past two games with an ankle sprain. In four appearances so far this year, Harris is averaging 6.3 points and 2.0 assists in 21.5 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Trending towards playing Friday

Holiday (ankle) is expected to be listed as probable for Friday's matchup against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. In addition to a sprained left ankle, Holiday has also been feeling under the weather, contributing to him missing extended time. That said, the expectation is that the guard will return to the lineup Friday. Fantasy managers have only gotten 43 minutes out of Holiday so far, to the tune of 28 points, six assists, five rebounds and one steal.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Trae Young: Hawks Need to Find 'Motivation' to Play Like It's the Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks fell to the Utah Jazz 116-98 on Thursday to drop to 4-5, and superstar guard Trae Young thinks the team needs to start treating every contest like it's a playoff game. However, he acknowledged that it's hard to do. "I think guys are learning that," Young said,...
NBA
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: The curious case of Delon Wright’s playing time

At 4-6, the Atlanta Hawks haven’t had the start to the season many hoped for or even expected. Now healthy after their run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season despite being banged up, they’ve struggled to find their chemistry consistently. Frustration stemming from that (and some of the officiating) has, in turn, led to defensive lapses.
NBA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Solid play continus Friday

Batum totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 104-84 victory over the Timberwolves. Batum is putting together a nice stretch of games for the Clippers, making the most of injuries to a couple of key pieces. While the opportunity is certainly favorable, it is not out of the question that he might be able to keep this up for an extended period. His fantasy ceiling is not what it once was but for those in 12-team formats, he is absolutely worth a look as a player who can chip in across the board most nights.
NBA
chatsports.com

Hawks Confirm John Collins Will Play Monday Night

John Collins was probable coming into tonight’s contest, and Nate McMillan confirmed that Collins would be in the lineup against the Golden State Warriors. The Atlanta Hawks starting power forward was dealing with a foot injury, but it won’t limit him on Monday night. https://twitter.com/sarah_k_spence/status/1457884901009547266. Collins is second on the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Solomon Hill: Starting for injured Hunter

Hill will start Tuesday's matchup against the Jazz, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. With De'Andre Hunter (wrist) sidelined, Hill will get his first start of the season. He's been out of the rotation for most of the season, so he could just be getting a faux start where he sees fewer minutes than multiple reserves like Cam Reddish and Danilo Gallinari.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Game-time decision Friday

Bogdanovic (ankle) is listed as a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Bogdanovic has been dealing with ankle soreness that held him out of the Hawks' matchup with the Jazz on Tuesday. Expect Lou Williams and Kevin Huerter to see extended usage Friday if Bogdanovic is unable to play.
NBA

