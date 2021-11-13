Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Will play Friday

Batum totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 104-84 victory over the Timberwolves. Batum is putting together a nice stretch of games for the Clippers, making the most of injuries to a couple of key pieces. While the opportunity is certainly favorable, it is not out of the question that he might be able to keep this up for an extended period. His fantasy ceiling is not what it once was but for those in 12-team formats, he is absolutely worth a look as a player who can chip in across the board most nights.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO