Kings' Terence Davis: Cleared to play

Kaliyev scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils. Kaliyev got a turn with Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown on the top line, but neither of his linemates factored in on his third-period marker. Kaliyev has three goals and two assists in 10 contests, with four of his five points this year coming in his last five games. The 20-year-old is clearly growing in confidence and responsibility, but he shouldn't be expected to take on much more than a middle-six role once Viktor Arvidsson clears the league's COVID-19 protocols.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO