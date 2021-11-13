Kings' Terence Davis: Cleared to play

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, destroying the good things they showed against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening. You can say Anthony Davis' ejection had something to do with that, but AD left the game when the Bulls were...
Unsurprisingly, the NBA's "Top 75" list earned a lot of attention from fans, players, and the media. While most of the list featured easy picks like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant; not every name was so agreeable. For former NBA star Tracy McGrady, who was one of those...
Iman Shumpert managed to surprise fans, again, with his performance on Dancing with the Stars alongside his dancing partner Daniella Karagach. While dancing to Kanye West’s “Dark Fantasy,” a topless Shumpert and Karagach gracefully swayed about the dance floor, aligning their moves with the beat and rhythm of the song.
Scottie Pippen's comments on Michael Jordan keep making headlines in recent days. The Chicago Bulls legend started attacking his former teammate a couple of months ago when he decided to tell his side of the story. Pippen spent 11 seasons with MJ, winning six NBA championships in six trips to...
The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
The Brooklyn Nets have recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by getting beat 117-99. There's no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have to improve, and while they are obviously a good team, there's clearly work that needs to be done. Kevin Durant spoke after the game and claimed that...
Bol Bol is getting the rare non-garbage time minutes on Monday night against the Bucks, and he is making the most of them. Check out the and-1 driving scoop lay-up. With the size of the Mavericks up front — Willie Cauley-Stein was getting run off the bench — Nuggets coach Michael Malone countered with Bol to match the size. In the first half, Bol had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, plus he had a block.
The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
2021 is the year for former Arizona Cardinals players to take out their frustrations via social media and Zane Gonzalez is the latest to join the fun. It all started with the Patrick Peterson drama that continued from the moment he left in free agency and into the offseason. It turns out another former Arizona Cardinals player is jumping in on that craze as well. Cardinals fans remember the pain and tormenting tenure of Zane Gonzalez as the team’s primary field goal kicker.
D’Ante “Tae” Davis, 6-6, 175-pound guard from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind.; and Fredrick King, a 6-10, 220-pound center from Mangrove Cay, Andros, in the Bahamas; have each signed a national letter-of-intent to continue their basketball playing careers at the University of Louisville. Davis averaged 13.5 points and...
Currently at 10-4, the Brooklyn Nets have been relatively impressive to start the 2021-22 campaign. However, you can also argue that this powerhouse team has yet to live up to the lofty expectations many had on them before the start of the season. What cannot be denied right now is...
Collins (foot) is good to go Thursday against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Despite a strained left foot, Collins will take the court. Over the past four games, he's averaging 15.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 34.3 minutes.
Kaliyev scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils. Kaliyev got a turn with Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown on the top line, but neither of his linemates factored in on his third-period marker. Kaliyev has three goals and two assists in 10 contests, with four of his five points this year coming in his last five games. The 20-year-old is clearly growing in confidence and responsibility, but he shouldn't be expected to take on much more than a middle-six role once Viktor Arvidsson clears the league's COVID-19 protocols.
Adebayo (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Adebayo missed Saturday's matchup with Memphis due to the knee bruise, and he'll return to the court Tuesday after initially being considered questionable. The 24-year-old has averaged 20.6 points, 14.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes across his first five games of the season.
The Los Angeles Lakers will have one less spot to fill in their starting lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Dave McMenamin confirmed that Anthony Davis’s sprained right thumb injury has resolved enough for the center to be included in the Lakers’ lineup Saturday night. The Lakers were already dealing with the loss of LeBron James, who is expected to miss at least the next week.
Washington (elbow) is doubtful for Friday's tilt against the Kings. Washington hyperextended his elbow during Wednesday's loss to the Warriors. Assuming he's sidelined, more minutes should be available for Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre.
Whiteside (ankle) will be available for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Whiteside is dealing with a sprained left ankle, but he was initially listed as probable, so there was never much doubt regarding his status. Through seven games, Whiteside has settled in as the backup to Rudy Gobert, averaging 7.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in just 16.4 minutes per contest.
McDermott (knee) will be available Wednesday against the Mavericks, Bruno Passos of Pounding the Rock reports. Knee inflammation kept McDermott out over the past three games, and now he's ready to return. Before sustaining the injury, McDermott was averaging 14.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 28.3 minutes. He'll likely return to the starting five.
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will play Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Davis was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. Head coach Frank Vogel said that he'll get the nod at center against the Rockets, who could be without Daniel Theis down low.
Davis (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Eagles. Davis left the Chargers' Week 8 contest against the Patriots early and was unable to log a practice this week. With Asante Samuel (concussion) also set to miss, expect Trevaughn Campbell and Ryan Smith to step into bigger roles in the Chargers secondary.
