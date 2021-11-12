CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swallowed Symbols: Kim Farkas at Downs & Ross

By Travis Diehl
 4 days ago
The sights and sounds of consumption wafted through Kim Farkas ’s recent exhibition “Permaculture” at Downs & Ross gallery in New York—although not from the streets below. A large projection in the first room showed footage of thick, translucent noodles saturated with dark sauce, blended with images of storefronts piled with bright-hued goods. The compilation of found videos toured a range of cuisines: The noodles in the foreground switched from round to flat, kinky to straight; the bowls became plates and then trays. A nest of ramen appeared, topped with four fried eggs. In the background, two women danced across a stage advertising Mamee, a Malaysian dry-noodle brand popular worldwide. A pair of chopsticks jabbed across the frame, maneuvering noodles mouthward, and the gentle ambiance of Peranakan Malay and accented English, songs and conversation, was broken by amplified squishes and slurps.

Ingestion was a theme throughout. The bulk of the show consisted of more than a dozen long organ- or jelly-like resin sculptures, seemingly folded and scalloped. Embedded in the resin were goods of the sort available in the gallery’s neighborhood, and probably in any given Chinatown: dice, mahjong tiles, reiki stones, melamine bowls, and joss papers depicting watches, electronics, and banknotes made to be burned as offerings for ancestors. As the anonymous eaters in the video grazed on Asian foods, these sculptures seemed to ingest, without analysis, the broadest signifiers of Chinese culture. Although the show points to New York’s Chinatown by physical association, and while the video depicts other specific (yet unidentified) locales, its focus on mass-produced goods seemed to elide the regional and transcultural customs that distinguish one place from another. Farkas’s sculptures gesture toward a composite Chinatown—not unlike the way Cady Noland’s bullets and Budweiser cans “represent” the United States.

This generic form of cultural reference, the vague way the paraphernalia of gambling and superstition “flavor” the sculpture, suggests the sin of cultural appropriation, which leads to questions about the artist’s identity. In this case, the press release—a letter to the artist from Los Angeles–based curator and writer Ana Iwataki—opens up the possibility of reading the work as an illuminated sign of diasporic life: Farkas has a Peranakan (people of Chinese descent born in the Indonesian archipelago) and Jewish background (the word “diaspora” originally pertained to dispersed Jews), suggesting that he holds a genuine relationship to the ingredients on view. “Permaculture” might infuse the everywhere replicable space of the white cube with touchstones of Asian culture. With the sculptures’ soft shapes and the video’s comforting bustle, Farkas’s show suggests the open, accessible sculptures and performances of relational aesthetics , known for convivial situations (dinner parties, arrangements of living room furniture) framed as art that, while attentive to how different people shape the experience, seem reproducible almost anywhere.

“Permaculture” captured some of the synesthetic pleasure of wandering through the Bowery and Chinatown, the lamp shops and kitchen suppliers, the languages and intonations on the crowded sidewalks. It also tokenized this atmosphere into a further set of commodities. As in a line of high-end home decor, Farkas modified the same forms into objects with different functions: the tubular resin pieces became wall-mounted sconces, freestanding sculptures, or illuminated mobiles suspended from bare copper wire. These can be fitted with LEDs, tinted burnt orange and purple by the gradient airbrushed on the objects’ surfaces, or with speakers, as in the twin sculptures flanking the video. Farkas’s sculptures exist in limbo: grounded yet dislocated, not lamps but not not lamps, sensitive to and sited in Chinatown ambiance but above it, too.

In mainland China, Xi Jinping has moved to ban the burning of joss paper goods, ostensibly to cut pollution but also to stifle a superstitious practice, just as he has restricted art and film. Meanwhile, Farkas’s show treats the material culture of the diaspora itself as a magical bridge across huge distances, not just between people or cultures, but also between spiritual and mortal planes, or from art to not-art—in the hope that the good of one place might enter the other, and that the artist won’t have to choose.

Art in America

Sword Fights on Canvas: Georges Mathieu at Perrotin and Nahmad Contemporary

A precursor to Happenings and performance art, and an intriguing example of asemic writing—which resembles language but does not carry meaning—the work of French painter Georges Mathieu (1921–2012) was both influential and prescient. Yet Mathieu’s achievements have largely faded from view, at least within the United States. This remarkable New York survey, featuring some thirty-six major works filling two venues, marks the artist’s centenary. During his lifetime, and especially at the height of his career in the 1950s through the mid-’60s, Mathieu was a controversial and polarizing figure. Born into a banking family in a French coastal town, he had a...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Objects of Wonder: Drift at the Shed

For the most part, “Fragile Future,” Drift’s exhibition at the Shed, follows the conventions of the contemporary art exhibition. But the overall experience of it is unusual, thanks to moments when the conventions are rejected in strange, subtle ways. Take the wall labels. Some of them name the materials used to make the work, as you’d expect. This naming is the conceit of the sculpture series “Materialisms” (2018–21). The label for Starbucks Cup (2021) lists paper, coffee, water, polystyrene, wood, and glue; the components of Bike (2019) include aluminum, steel, rubber, and foam. In the sculptures, those substances are shaped...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Flight Patterns: John Akomfrah at Lisson Gallery

No need to beat around the bush: Five Murmurations is the most haunting, wrenching new work of art I’ve seen so far this decade—appropriately so, since its subject is the haunting, wrenching state of the decade so far. In the three-channel video installation, which was on view this month at Lisson Gallery, British-Ghanaian filmmaker John Akomfrah studies the global shutdown and the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd with a cool, cerebral gloom. Without presuming to explain the horrors of recent history, he has given them a shape. “It felt like there were almost two pandemics,” Akomfrah said recently...
VISUAL ART
#Symbols#Superstition#Downs Ross Gallery#Malaysian#Asian#Chinese#Budweiser
Radar Online.com

Tom Cruise's Puffy Face Mysteriously Gone, Actor Looks Like Normal Self One Month After Rumored Plastic Surgery Nightmare

Tom Cruise is back to normal, one month after he sparked plastic surgery rumors by stepping out with a larger, more round, and puffy face. The 59-year-old actor's swollen and unrecognizable face now appears to be mysteriously gone. Cruise was recently spotted filming scenes in Duxford, England, for the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise and his transformation back to his regular self was hard to ignore.
CELEBRITIES
Art in America

Turn Up the Volume: Barbara Kruger at the Art Institute of Chicago

Barbara Kruger’s exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago, “Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You” is epic in scope, occupying all of the vast Regenstein Hall and the atrium of Griffin Court, as well as many other sites in the museum, around its campus, and across the city. So much has been written, and will be written, about the content of Kruger’s work and its sharp social commentary that I decided here to focus on formal aspects of her large text installations produced as black-and-white digital prints on vinyl. Several such works are architectural in scale: Untitled (Griffin...
MUSEUMS
Art in America

Native Song: Marie Watt’s Communal Incantations in Fabric

“Once, there were songs for everything.” Marie Watt, whose solo show “Companion Species (At What Cost)” runs through January 9, 2022, at the Hunterdon Art Museum in Clifton, New Jersey, is speaking in her Portland, Oregon, studio, with the debris from making fabric sculptures and installations all around her. She is talking to me about craft, writing, art, and history. Before long, the conversation turns to music, songs both ancient and modern. She’s just quoted a member of the Mvskoke (Creek) Nation, Joy Harjo—current poet laureate of the United States and the first Native American to be so honored—as a...
CLIFTON, NJ
Art in America

Jammie Holmes on Painting His Hurt and His Hope

Just west of downtown Dallas is the city’s former industrial district, which was until recently one of the few places in town to rent a cheap studio or run an exhibition space. These days, the Dallas Contemporary museum plus several galleries—Conduit, Craighead Green, and Barry Whistler—are among the few remaining art venues there, now that the neighborhood’s main street has been changed from Industrial Boulevard to Riverfront Boulevard. At the back of one of the suites of businesses off the main strip, I knocked on the studio door of artist Jammie Holmes. From the entry, his two sons, ages ten and...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

California Scheming: Noah Barker at Löwengasse

Let’s start at the end: the last, basement-level room of Cologne’s brand-new Löwengasse gallery in its inaugural show held a table with photographs strewn in a seemingly arbitrary arrangement and illuminated by a hanging vintage lamp. The snapshots were taken by California artist Noah Barker on a road trip between Richard Nixon’s former summer home in San Clemente, California—colloquially known as the “Western White House”—and Stanford University. Pictured are mostly the exteriors of research laboratories, behavior study centers, headquarters of technology companies, and businesses connected in one way or another with the military and energy industries. The buildings share a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Art in America

Language Learning

In her paintings, Sonia Almeida often draws imagery from typographic sources such as Roman letters or a medieval anthropomorphic alphabet. The Portuguese-born, Boston-based artist is fascinated by linguistic rules and systems, which she explores in a rather associative manner. A bilingual professor of printmaking and book arts at Brandeis and the mother of a dyslexic child, Almeida spends much of her time thinking about language, and produces works that feature bright colors and unconventional formats loosely inspired by books. Athulya Aravind, an assistant professor of linguistics at MIT and codirector of its Language Acquisition Lab, visited Almeida in her studio...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Art in America

