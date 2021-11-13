Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Gets green light

In the NBA there is a lot of player movement. We see players switch teams relatively often, with them choosing new destinations for free agency, or perhaps getting traded by their franchise. In particular, star players enjoy a lot of mobility and freedom of movement, and we've seen many stars force their way out of franchises before.
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, destroying the good things they showed against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening. You can say Anthony Davis' ejection had something to do with that, but AD left the game when the Bulls were...
Damian Lillard recently reassured Portland Trail Blazers fans that he has given no thought to requesting a trade. He has, however, spoken openly about wanting the team to improve the roster around him, and the star point guard apparently has a plan in mind for how the Blazers can do that.
The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
Bol Bol is getting the rare non-garbage time minutes on Monday night against the Bucks, and he is making the most of them. Check out the and-1 driving scoop lay-up. With the size of the Mavericks up front — Willie Cauley-Stein was getting run off the bench — Nuggets coach Michael Malone countered with Bol to match the size. In the first half, Bol had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, plus he had a block.
The Brooklyn Nets have recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by getting beat 117-99. There's no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have to improve, and while they are obviously a good team, there's clearly work that needs to be done. Kevin Durant spoke after the game and claimed that...
It is now fair to say that the Los Angeles Lakers have so far not been able to live up to the expectations that the fans had from the team. The purple and gold were utterly embarrassed by the Chicago Bulls in their recent fixture. The Bulls comfortably registered another...
Fair or not, when you're the son of arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, you're going to get some extra attention. Now entering his junior season at the Sierra Canyon School in Southern California, Bronny James underwent knee surgery in February to repair a torn meniscus, and many were waiting to see how he would respond.
De’Aaron Fox has had a difficult time getting into any sort of offensive rhythm this season. Through seven starts with the Sacramento Kings, the fifth-year guard has averaged 17.7 points per game on 36.4% shooting from the field and 15.4% shooting from 3-point range. The Kings have managed to stay...
SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson is still a ways off from making his return to the court for the Golden State Warriors, but they’re already getting an emotional lift from the thought of adding their beloved shooting star to the mix. “I think Klay’s imminent return is a huge factor...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 20 points during a big run early in the fourth quarter, and the Sacramento Kings bounced back to beat the struggling New Orleans Pelicans 112-99 one night after blowing a late lead at Utah. Harrison Barnes added 23 points and...
Currently at 10-4, the Brooklyn Nets have been relatively impressive to start the 2021-22 campaign. However, you can also argue that this powerhouse team has yet to live up to the lofty expectations many had on them before the start of the season. What cannot be denied right now is...
It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
Unsurprisingly, the NBA's "Top 75" list earned a lot of attention from fans, players, and the media. While most of the list featured easy picks like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant; not every name was so agreeable. For former NBA star Tracy McGrady, who was one of those...
The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
If the Kings are to reach their full potential, it begins with De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. A team's star players are crucial to the fabric of the team's success. What a concept, I know. For Sacramento, the team is deeper, better and more experienced than it was last year,...
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton’s status is in doubt for Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. Haliburton was listed as questionable on the team’s afternoon injury report due to lower back tightness. Haliburton logged 34 minutes in Sunday’s 94-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds and three steals while making 7 of 14 field-goal attempts and 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports Tyrese Haliburton will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs. https://twitter.com/JandersonSacBee/status/1458586303944036352. Haliburton, who is dealing with back tightness, sat out of Monday’s 109-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns because of the injury. He last played in a...
