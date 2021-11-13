CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Gets green light

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Haliburton (back) will be available for Friday's matchup with the Thunder,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Responds To JJ Redick Calling The Warriors' Schedule 'Soft': "Buddy, We Got The MVP, A Defensive Player Of The Year. That Kind Of Disrespect Bothers Me…”

The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Buddy Hield
NBC Sports

Watch Bol Bol with the acrobatic and-1 scoop lay-up. Yes, you read that right.

Bol Bol is getting the rare non-garbage time minutes on Monday night against the Bucks, and he is making the most of them. Check out the and-1 driving scoop lay-up. With the size of the Mavericks up front — Willie Cauley-Stein was getting run off the bench — Nuggets coach Michael Malone countered with Bol to match the size. In the first half, Bol had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, plus he had a block.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Light#Espn#Thunder#Espn 1320 Sacramento
ABC10

Haliburton sparks late run as Kings top Pelicans 112-99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 20 points during a big run early in the fourth quarter, and the Sacramento Kings bounced back to beat the struggling New Orleans Pelicans 112-99 one night after blowing a late lead at Utah. Harrison Barnes added 23 points and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Warriors star Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson?

The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
NBA
NBC Sports

Strong Fox, Haliburton performances elevate Kings in win

If the Kings are to reach their full potential, it begins with De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. A team's star players are crucial to the fabric of the team's success. What a concept, I know. For Sacramento, the team is deeper, better and more experienced than it was last year,...
NBA
Modesto Bee

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton questionable for Monday’s game vs. Phoenix Suns

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton’s status is in doubt for Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. Haliburton was listed as questionable on the team’s afternoon injury report due to lower back tightness. Haliburton logged 34 minutes in Sunday’s 94-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds and three steals while making 7 of 14 field-goal attempts and 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
NBA
SportsGrid

Tyrese Haliburton Ruled out Wednesday Against Spurs

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports Tyrese Haliburton will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs. https://twitter.com/JandersonSacBee/status/1458586303944036352. Haliburton, who is dealing with back tightness, sat out of Monday’s 109-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns because of the injury. He last played in a...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy