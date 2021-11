BROOME COUNTY – COVID-19 numbers are still continuing to rise in Broome County.

There are currently 767 active cases of the virus, and 88 of those cases are new.

64 people are currently in the hospital.

There is also an additional death being reported today, a man in his 90s, and that number is now 420.

