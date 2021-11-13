CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VTGOP Chair plans ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ rally to bring positive attention to Brandon, Vermont

By Jolie Sherman
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

One Vermonter is putting a spin on a controversial message.

The Chair of the Vermont Republican Party is using the anti President Joe Biden slogan: “Let’s Go Brandon!” as a way to promote his hometown, Brandon, Vermont.

The phrase originated from a NASCAR race at the Talladega Super Speedway in Alabama when the crowd chanted “F*** you, Biden.” But a reporter interviewing race winner Brandon Brown interpreted it as “Let’s Go Brandon.” The slogan and its hidden meaning quickly circulated on social media.

“What I wanted to do was take something that’s pretty negative on a national level and turn it into something that’s positive with a very local focus,” said VTGOP Chair Paul Dame.

Dame was recently elected chair, and one of his first acts is a rally at Central Park in Brandon on Saturday, November 13. But some community members don’t agree with it.

“This started out as an expression of hate and for someone to try to twist it. It’s like lying, it’s just a twist of reality,” said Brandon resident Kathy Connolly.

Another who works in the town of Brandon feels similarly.

“You don’t have to call people names or cast dispersion at them just because you disagree with them,” said Robert Black.

Brandon Town Manager David Atherton also doesn’t support the rally, but says he can’t deny community members their freedom of expression.

“With the way that politics is so heated up lately, I don’t think it’s a wise decision.”

A business owner located just across from central park says it could bring about positive change.

“In this case, it’s bringing attention to the town of Brandon,” said Joel MacClaren, inn keeper at Brandon Inn.

Dame says he’ll have “Let’s go, Brandon” hats, t-shirts and bumper stickers for rally-goers, which he says will clearly reference Vermont and the town of Brandon. The rally is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Dame encourages participants to support local businesses after the event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Balint, Krowinski call for a ‘change in strategy as COVID pressures Vermont hospitals

"I believe as of this morning there were only five ICU beds available around the state," Senator Balint said. "What that means as we're heading into flu season is that you're going to have other people with diseases other than COVID that are also going to need intensive care. If we are still dealing with a surge in coronavirus, we're not going to have those beds available to other people as well."
