CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Could a house fire at an old home bring lead issues for neighboring houses?

By Mike Sullivan
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fq9rC_0cvGGGKi00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Old homes in central Indiana may be holding hidden dangers. A controlled burn exercise by the Bloomington Fire Department unknowingly spread lead paint debris across the city. Now IUPUI researchers are testing samples of debris.

“Lead is very sticky in the soil, and it lingers. It’s conservative, and it lingers for we think hundreds of years,” details Leah Wood, one of the scientists testing the samples at IUPUI.

Cleanup and testing ramping up following controlled burn from Bloomington Fire that launched lead paint chips into the air

Construction companies stopped using lead paint on homes in 1978. The controlled burn training was approved by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, however, city officials say the approval documents do not refer to lead paint on the structure. The plume of smoke launched debris more than a mile. Early testing has shown that some of the debris samples have as high as 10% lead content.

Lead toxin dangers may be present when any old home catches fire. Wood suggests nearby homeowners take their shoes off when entering their house, and wash their pet’s feet, so they do not track lead dust or debris into their home. Lead exposure can be dangerous for children.

“I would suggest getting in contact with remediation company,” says Lawrence Deputy Fire Chief Jim Hardie, “As we go west to the boundaries of Indianapolis and Lawrence, we see the older 70’s and [older homes]. With older homes [we see] lead, asbestos, those types of things. It’s a crapshoot with those 50s, 60s, 70s homes. I’m sure it’s still there, we just don’t know which ones they are.”

Investigators say fire pit built over gas line led to fire, explosion at west side Indianapolis home

Wood also suggests neighborhood residents get their soil tested for lead after the fire. The university will even test the samples for you.

IUPUI researchers will be handing out 500 test kits to Bloomington homeowners living in the impact zone from the burn. The kits include protective gloves and will allow residents to submit soil, worms, and debris for testing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

More Indiana fire departments adding ballistic vests, helmets to their uniforms

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Fire Territory added 30 ballistic vests and helmets to its equipment line-up in recent months. The equipment purchase wasn’t sparked by any one event. However, Public Information Officer Danny Brock says last year’s riots in downtown Indianapolis and the mass shooting at a FedEx facility earlier this year got the […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Bloomington, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Business
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Business
Indianapolis, IN
Business
FOX59

Law enforcement agencies across Indiana get millions to combat reckless driving

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200 law enforcement agencies across Indiana now have thousands of dollars in additional funding to fight reckless driving. It was made possible through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI), which recently awarded $6.5 million in traffic safety grants to departments to conduct overtime patrols and implement strategies to address reckless driving […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IMPD finds shooting victim at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — A male shooting victim is in critical condition after officers responded to the east side Monday morning. According to IMPD, the victim got help at a gas station at 4415 E. Washington Street just before 4:20 a.m. He could not tell first responder where the shooting happened. The male was taken to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Paint#Asbestos#House Fire#Weather#Iupui
FOX59

Indiana courts testing out giving people an inside look in the courtroom

INDIANAPOLIS — People will be able to get a closer look at what happens behind closed courtroom doors as a new pilot project gives news stations the opportunity to bring their cameras inside. Ever since 1946, the topic of cameras inside the courtroom has been a topic of debate. The 1946 rule prohibited taking photographs […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

UIndy turns to ex-IMPD chief for campus safety analysis

INDIANAPOLIS — Rocked by two murders related to campus, an increase in robberies and burglaries of students and a general uptick in violent crime across the city, the University of Indianapolis has brought back former IMPD Chief and Public Safety Director Troy Riggs to analyze UIndy security and safety and take 90 days to propose […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FOX59

‘Oh baby!’: Indy Zoo welcomes Addra gazelle calf

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Zoo announced Monday on their Twitter the birth of an Addra gazelle calf. The male calf, who doesn’t have a name yet, weighed in at 11 pounds at birth. He was born on November 6th. This is the third calf for both mother Swann and father Kamal. Carla Knapp of Indy […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Where people in Indiana are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Armored vehicle robbed in Kokomo, police ask for public’s help

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo released pictures of a car that a man used to get away from an armed robbery of an armored vehicle. Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the 2200 block of West Jefferson Street on a reported armed robbery. KPD says that an armored truck was stopped at a building, […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Kidnapped boy, teen girl may be headed to northern Michigan, police say

A boy who was kidnapped in Tennessee and a girl who was abducted in Kentucky may be on the way to Michigan with the relative accused of taking them, authorities say. Police are looking for 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare. According to Michigan State Police, they were abducted by 32-year-old Jacob Clare and […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

FOX59

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy