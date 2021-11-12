Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore to be game-time decisions Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals released their final injury report of the week after wrapping up their week of practice. The report is still lengthy but things did get better as a number of players were able to return to practice, at least on a limited basis.

They ruled out four players and have six who are questionable for their Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The details of the final injury report are below.

Ruled out

RB Chase Edmonds (ankle), OL Justin Pugh (calf), RB Jonathan Ward (concussion), S James Wiggins (knee)

Edmonds’ unavailability was expected. He will likely be placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Pugh was unable to practice all week. Sean Harlow will be slated to start at left guard, as head coach Kliff Kingsbury does not believe that Justin Murray will be activated off injured reserve yet.

Ward did not make it out of concussion protocol and Wiggins did not practice all week.

Questionable to play

S Budda Baker (knee), OL Max Garcia (Achilles), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), WR Rondale Moore (neck), QB Kyler Murray (ankle), DT Jordan Phillips (groin)

Neither Garcia nor Hopkins were able to practice at all. The other four were out until Friday and got limited reps in practice to end the week.

Kingsbury expects Baker to play. Murray, Hopkins and Moore all are progressing but the decision will be made, depending on how they are doing Saturday and Sunday.

Murray will need to be able to move around well enough to protect himself.

It is good to see that both Baker and Moore lost the concussion designation, meaning they cleared protocol.

Players on report with no designation

OL Kelvin Beachum (shin), TE Darrell Daniels (shoulder), WR A.J. Green (illness), TE Demetrius Harris (illness), LB Jordan Hicks (toe), WR Christian Kirk (thumb)

This entire group was able to fully practice Friday. They will all be available to play. Beachum, Daniels and Hicks were limited the first two days. Green and Harris came off the COVID list and had one limited day before going full the rest of the way. Kirk was full all week.

Panthers game designations

Ruled out:

CB Rashaan Melvin (hand)

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (toe)

Questionable:

DE Brian Burns (ankle)

LB Frankie Luvu knee

The Panthers did not practice on Friday so their participation report was estimated. Burns was listed as a full participant after being upgraded each day.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was limited both Thursday and Friday but will play. He is dealing with a quad injury.

Everyone else would have been full participants.