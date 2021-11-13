Giants sign Gabe Kapler to two-year contract extension

The Giants announced they have signed manager Gabe Kapler to a two-year extension, which will keep him with the franchise through the end of the 2024 season.

Kapler has to be considered a front-runner for 2021 National League Manager of the Year, which will be announced by the league Tuesday. The Giants won franchise-record 107 games to clinch the NL West on the final day of the season, after utilizing a platoon-heavy approach dictated by analytics.

The Giants have bucked the traditional coaching staff system, as Kapler has 15 full-time assistant coaches.

Kapler has meshed well with forward-thinking president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, who on Monday was named National League Executive of the Year.

Before the season, PECOTA projections had the GIants finishing 2021 with a 75-87 record but they blew past that guess by a whopping 32 games.

The Giants have plenty of holes in their roster, beginning with their starting rotation, but figure to be a very attractive destination for free agents this offseason.

