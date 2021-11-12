CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals sign 2nd long snapper to practice squad after Kyle Nelson gets injured

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals placed long snapper Aaron Brewer on injured reserve this week after fracturing his arm in Week 9. They signed Kyle Nelson to the practice squad to replace him.

However, he will not be able to play.

The team announced Nelson was placed on the practice squad injured reserve. Replacing him, they added Beau Brinkley, whom they worked out earlier in the week.

Brinkley will be elevated from the practice squad Saturday to play on Sunday.

He played for the Tennessee Titans from 2012-2020, making every long snap from 2012-2019. He played in seven games last season.

It is hardly an ideal situation, so it will be interesting to see if there are any hiccups in the punting or kicking game on Sunday.

