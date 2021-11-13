Hey SoCal News in Review Nov. 8-12

D’aun:

Hey SoCal,

It’s been a busy week, so we’re back to catch you up with this week’s News in Review

Los Angeles: A woman and her husband sued a fertility clinic Monday for negligence and malpractice, alleging that doctors implanted a stranger’s embryo into her body during an in vitro fertilization treatment.

San Fernando Valley: The final environmental impact report for the Burbank to LA high speed rail has been released and will be reviewed in January 2022

Duarte: The Former Mayor and Council Member John Fasana was honored by the City Council with an unveiling of Fasana Road on Tuesday.

Monterey Park: Also on Tuesday, fast food workers held rallies outside of McDonald’s locations in as part of a statewide protest against allegedly unsafe working conditions..

San Clemente :

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son has pleaded guilty to stabbing a neighbor and received 6 months in jail. The stabbing was over a trash can dispute.

Whittier: A Woman has been arrested on allegation of possessing and distributing fake vaccinations cards.

Southland: Directors of Southern California’s regional water wholesaler suggest a drought emergency and urges all water suppliers to enact conservation measures ASAP.

Our state is on fire and its running out of water, but at least our lawns look great.