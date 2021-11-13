CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hey SoCal News in Review Nov. 8-12

By D'aun Gardner
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago

D’aun:

Hey SoCal,

It’s been a busy week, so we’re back to catch you up with this week’s News in Review

Los Angeles: A woman and her husband sued a fertility clinic Monday for negligence and malpractice, alleging that doctors implanted a stranger’s embryo into her body during an in vitro fertilization treatment.

San Fernando Valley: The final environmental impact report for the Burbank to LA high speed rail has been released and will be reviewed in January 2022

Duarte: The Former Mayor and Council Member John Fasana was honored by the City Council with an unveiling of Fasana Road on Tuesday.

Monterey Park: Also on Tuesday, fast food workers held rallies outside of McDonald’s locations in as part of a statewide protest against allegedly unsafe working conditions..

San Clemente :

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son has pleaded guilty to stabbing a neighbor and received 6 months in jail. The stabbing was over a trash can dispute.

Whittier: A Woman has been arrested on allegation of possessing and distributing fake vaccinations cards.

Southland: Directors of Southern California’s regional water wholesaler suggest a drought emergency and urges all water suppliers to enact conservation measures ASAP.

Our state is on fire and its running out of water, but at least our lawns look great.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Marketing executive, Rise Together co-founder announces run for mayor of LA

Craig Greiwe, a marketing executive and co-founder of the civic engagement nonprofit Rise Together, announced Tuesday that he will run for mayor of Los Angeles. “L.A. can and should be a city that works for all of its people, instead of at their expense,” said Greiwe, who will step down from Rise Together’s board of directors while he pursues City Hall in the 2022 election.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
City
San Clemente, CA
City
Monterey Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Duarte, CA
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
HeySoCal

LA ordinance limiting plastic utensils in restaurants takes effect

Hoping to alleviate costs for restaurants and reduce plastic waste, a Los Angeles city ordinance will take effect Monday making disposable foodware, including utensils and napkins, only available at restaurants when requested by customers. The ordinance, which was approved by the City Council in April, will take effect Monday for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Arcadia Council Member Roger Chandler dies after battle with cancer

The City of Arcadia announced Monday that longtime city council member, Roger Chandler, passed away after an extended battle with cancer. Chandler lived in Arcadia for over 40 years and served on the city council for nearly 24 years. Receiving his Master’s Degree in Public Administration at the University of Southern California, he joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 21 and was with them for 24 years.
ARCADIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
HeySoCal

L.A. County kicks off ‘United Against Hate Week 2021’

Los Angeles County’s “United Against Hate Week 2021” has launched — a blend of art, social media and educational resources urging communities to reject hate and bigotry and promote inclusion and understanding. The campaign officially began Sunday and runs through Saturday. “The increase in hate crimes this past year reinforces...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Malpractice#Socal News#The City Council#Mcdonald#Southland
HeySoCal

Gas prices across Southern California near record highs

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within 2.8 cents of its all-time high Tuesday, increasing a half-cent to $4.677. The average price has risen nine of the past 10 days, increasing 8.8 cents, including seven-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.6 cents more than one week ago, 19.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.526 greater than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Missing San Fernando Valley couple sentenced to prison

A San Fernando Valley couple accused of removing their tracking bracelets and going on the lam after they were convicted in an $18 million COVID-19 relief fraud case were sentenced to federal prison Monday despite their non-appearance in court. Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and his wife and co-defendant Marietta Terabelian, 37,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Hey SoCalendar: Nov 15-21

This month, Southern Californians turned back their clocks for Daylight Savings. But if those 5pm sunsets are messing with your social life, don’t sweat it, cuz we got your back with this week’s Hey SoCalendar. Monday. Kick off the week with some chuckles at the Laughs and Libations Pop Up...
CULVER CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
HeySoCal

LA, Long Beach ports implement new queuing procedures to improve safety, air quality

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will implement a new queuing process to improve safety and air quality off the Southern California coast. The plan was developed by the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, Pacific Maritime Association and Marine Exchange of Southern California, as well as individuals from member companies, according to the PMSA. The procedures are a response to the historic supply chain congestion at the twin ports, North America’s largest maritime gateway.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Southland gas prices approach record high

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 1.9 cents Saturday to $4.657, moving within 4.8 cents of the all-time high. The average price has increased six of the past seven days, rising 6.8 cents, including 1.4 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 21.2 cents more than one month ago and $1.50 higher than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Irvine City Council names Oliver Chi as new City Manager

The Irvine City Council has chosen Oliver Chi as its new City Manager, approving him at its November 9 meeting. His contract begins Friday, December 24. “As a City Council, we went through an extensive recruitment and interview process that included input from the community,” said Mayor Farrah N. Khan. “Oliver Chi has the leadership and executive management skills to effectively implement the policies we set as well as manage the day-to-day operations of the City. Oliver’s experience and approach will allow for him to have an immediate impact on our City, as we continue to recover from the pandemic, and continue to be a world-class City well into the future.”
IRVINE, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy