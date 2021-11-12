Bear cubs burned in Chelan wildfire can't stop hugging each other

The body of a woman who sent a text message asking for help on a Colorado mountain has been recovered by authorities. Madeline Baharlou-Quivey went hiking on Kit Carson Peak last week when she became stranded, according to officials in Saguache County. First responders from Colorado Division of Fire Control and Prevention and Saguache County Search and Rescue mounted a rescue effort but could not find her on Monday.Two days later, rescuers sighted Ms Baharlou-Quivey’s body off the standard route on Kit Carson Peak but could not reach her because of bad weather. It was reasoned that she...

ACCIDENTS ・ 28 DAYS AGO