Bear cubs burned in Chelan wildfire can't stop hugging each other

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search continues for a Coconut Creek man who went out on a lake in his canoe and never returned.
“Where is he?” cried his wife Justine Potter. “It’s absolutely awful, nothing I could even imagine. Its’ a dream that’s a nightmare that I haven’t come out of yet.”
Coconut Creek police said Daniel Potter, 60, was last seen Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., getting into his canoe to go fishing in Coco Lake where he lives.
When he didn’t return home, the police were called. Water rescue teams searched for him Saturday night and a helicopter was utilized for...
Comments / 0