Bear cubs burned in Chelan wildfire can't stop hugging each other

By Alex Bartick, KOMO News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNNWOOD, Wash. - A pair of bear cubs were reunited after they had been separated while they recovered from the 25 Mile wildfire that burned in Chelan County his summer. The cubs...

FOX 28 Spokane

Brother bears burned and separated after July wildfire reunited

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two orphaned bear cubs who were badly burned in the 25 Mile Fire, northwest of Chelan, are now getting much more than just a second chance. They were part of the influx of injured bear cubs that came into the PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynnwood back in July. Lucky for them, their timing turned out to be everything.
SPOKANE, WA
2 bear cubs rescued from Chelan wildfire on track for release

CHELAN, Wash. - Two bear cubs who were rescued from the Twenty Five Mile Fire in Chelan this summer are on track to be released back into the wild. Rescuers believe the cubs were unable to keep up with their mother while trying to flee the fire, or climbed up a tree, and became trapped by the flames.
CHELAN, WA
