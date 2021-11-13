Brian Burns questionable for Panthers vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals did not hold a practice on Wednesday to start the week. The Carolina Panthers, their Week 10 opponent on Sunday, decided to not have a full practice on Friday as they wrap up the week.

They released their final injury report. Their Friday participation was estimated, but they did rule out two players and have two others listed as questionable.

The details are below.

Ruled out

CB Rashaan Melvin (hand), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (toe)

The Panthers lose these two role players, as neither was able to get any work in during practice.

Questionable

DE Brian Burns (ankle), LB Frankie Luvu (knee)

Burns would have been a full participant Friday had they practiced, which means he is trending towards playing. He was unable to practice Wednesday but was limited Thursday. Luvu was listed as limited both Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday.

Other players without game designations

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was added to the injury report Thursday with a quad injury. He was limited then and would have been limited on Friday. However, he does not have a game designation, suggesting he is all set to play.

Everyone else was a full participant.

