Brian Burns questionable for Panthers vs. Cardinals

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals did not hold a practice on Wednesday to start the week. The Carolina Panthers, their Week 10 opponent on Sunday, decided to not have a full practice on Friday as they wrap up the week.

They released their final injury report. Their Friday participation was estimated, but they did rule out two players and have two others listed as questionable.

The details are below.

Ruled out

CB Rashaan Melvin (hand), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (toe)

The Panthers lose these two role players, as neither was able to get any work in during practice.

Questionable

DE Brian Burns (ankle), LB Frankie Luvu (knee)

Burns would have been a full participant Friday had they practiced, which means he is trending towards playing. He was unable to practice Wednesday but was limited Thursday. Luvu was listed as limited both Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday.

Other players without game designations

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was added to the injury report Thursday with a quad injury. He was limited then and would have been limited on Friday. However, he does not have a game designation, suggesting he is all set to play.

Everyone else was a full participant.

The Cardinals' final injury report

Related
Sporting News

Panthers' Haason Reddick accuses Patriots QB Mac Jones of 'completely dirty' play that injured Brian Burns

The Panthers were not happy with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones after the rookie made a play Carolina thought was "dirty." The play occurred in the first quarter of New England's 24-6 win after Jones was strip-sacked by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns. Jones coughed up the ball and it fell to the ground behind him. As Burns tried to go after the ball, Jones grabbed hold of his ankle and refused to let go.
NFL
Newsbug.info

New England Patriots' Mac Jones explains why he grabbed Panthers' Brian Burns' ankle

The Carolina Panthers aren’t happy with Mac Jones. The Patriots rookie quarterback says it’s a misunderstanding. During the Patriots 24-6 win over the Panthers, Jones was strip-sacked by Brian Burns with 39 seconds left in the first quarter. When Jones was hit, the ball came out and bounced three yards behind him. During that time, the rookie grabbed Burns by the ankle and didn’t let go. The defensive end was twisted up on the play and ended up on the sideline in the blue medical tent. He returned, but later departed the game with an ankle injury.
NFL
catcrave.com

Carolina Panthers lambast Mac Jones for dirty hit on Brian Burns

The Carolina Panthers lambasted rookie quarterback Mac Jones for his dirty hit on defensive end Brian Burns during their loss to the New England Patriots. Although the Carolina Panthers can have absolutely no complaints about the eventual result of Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, one play has left staff and players seething. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones‘ cowardly move to hold onto and twist the ankle of Brian Burns following a sack has come in for severe criticism after the contest, which could see a large fine or even a suspension coming the Alabama product’s way.
NFL
arcamax.com

Panthers' Brian Burns wishes NFL defenders 'happy hunting' of Patriots QB Mac Jones

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers defensive end Brian Burns said the incident with Mac Jones on Sunday was “some bull,” and insisted that he likely did it on purpose. Burns said he watched the video of the incident and came away disturbed. He said he didn’t believe Jones’ explanation that he thought Burns had the ball.
NFL
NESN

How Mac Jones Responded To Comments From Panthers’ Brian Burns

FOXBORO, Mass. — Brian Burns said he wanted an apology from Mac Jones but didn’t expect to get one. He was right. The New England Patriots quarterback was not interested in revisiting his controversial ankle grab during his Wednesday afternoon news conference. “Yeah, I already addressed that situation,” Jones said...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers DE Brian Burns on Mac Jones' takedown: 'I think it's some bull'

For the first time since the incident, Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns spoke publicly about Sunday’s controversial takedown by Mac Jones. And, as you could imagine, he’s not very happy. The third-year pass rusher gave his account of the play, one where the New England Patriots quarterback grabbed and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones offered an explanation for the dirty move that injured the Panthers' Brian Burns

The Carolina Panthers were understandably upset on Sunday with Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones after contact away from the ball sent Panthers linebacker Brian Burns to the ground in pain. Several videos of the play showed Jones, who fumbled after being hit by Burns, grab the linebacker’s foot and go...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL will not fine Mac Jones for his ankle twist of Panthers DE Brian Burns

If Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns thought the actual incident was “some bull,” then what’ll he think about this?. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the NFL will not fine New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for his dirty takedown from this past Sunday. In the Week 9 matchup, the rookie grabbed Burns’ leg after a strip-sack and quite deliberately twisted his ankle.
NFL
On3.com

NFL makes punishment decision on Mac Jones vs Brian Burns

The NFL looked into the play of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tackling the Panthers’ defensive end Brian Burns, and have made their ruling. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL has elected not to fine Jones for twisting the ankle of Burns. “Patriots’ QB Mac Jones was not fined for...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

