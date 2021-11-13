Sonic on a roll in Beckley return

If the opening day numbers are any indication, Sonic Drive-In was missed during its 7-year absence from the Beckley dining scene.

Heather Phillips, general manager for the Beckley Sonic, which opened its doors on Harper Road on Nov. 10, said the restaurant broke regional records for opening day sales.

“We had people everywhere,” she said. “We weren’t expecting it at all but it was great.”

The opening marked the return to Beckley of the retro-themed drive-in restaurant known for, among other things, its signature onion rings and Cherry Limeade. Beckley residents got their first taste of Sonic’s offerings in 2007 when it set up shop in the Plaza Mall area on Robert C. Byrd Drive. But it was forced to close in 2014 when an easement dispute led to traffic flow problems on Industrial Drive.

The owner of the local franchise is North Fork Dining of West Plains, Missouri.

Based on early response, Phillips said she believes customers were eager to see the restaurant return.

“Everybody has been really excited and happy so far,” she said.

Phillips and Sonic area manager Pam Vermillion, who has been in town to assist with the opening, said they believe that excitement is due in equal parts to the food and the environment.

“It’s a fast, friendly experience with quality food,” Phillips said. “And it’s different because we’ve still got that drive-in sort of retro feel.”

In addition to drive-through ordering, Sonic is known for its throwback car stalls, where customers can park, place an order and enjoy a meal delivered by a carhop.

“It’s that old-fashioned feel where the carhops don’t use a cash register but carry a coin dispenser on their sides and carry a bank with them so they count the change back to the customers,” Phillips said.

And soon, she said, some of the carhops will deliver Sonic’s signature items via roller skate.

“They go through a little training first,” Phillips said of the skating carhops. “They have to carry four or five drinks on a tray.”

Customers can also enjoy their meals at one of the restaurant’s four outdoor patio tables or inside Sonic’s dining room, which seats 30.

“We’re one of two Sonics in the state with inside seating,” Phillips said.

Vermillion said the Beckley store is considered a “non-traditional Sonic” as it was modified from an existing building.

Because of the uniqueness, Phillips said she’d like to offer customers the opportunity to hold birthday parties or other gatherings inside the dining room.

And, playing on the “throwback” feel of a drive-in restaurant, she said she’s looking for events for the parking lot as well.

“I think it would be fun to have car shows here this spring,” she said. “I think it’s a good fit.”

Sonic is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and offers a variety of menu items ranging from breakfast burritos to hamburgers, hot dogs and its signature tots and milkshakes.

“It’s good, quality food for everyone to enjoy,” Phillips said.

“I would encourage the whole community to come out and try it,” Vermillion added.

