Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien Star In Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Short Film - Watch!

Taylor Swift was surrounded by support last night during her spot as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Among her celeb friends who supported her were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and even her ex-boyfriend-turned-friend Joe Jonas and his Swiftie wife Sophie Turner. Missing in action was Swift's boyfriend of five years Joe Alwyn, but don't think it's because there's any trouble between them. The absence is due to work: Alwyn is currently shooting The Stars at Noon in Panama, which began production in October, according to ScreenDaily. Alwyn replaces Taron Egerton, per Deadline, who “had to leave the project due to personal reasons.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO