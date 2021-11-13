Minnesota Air Rescue Team ready to fly anywhere in the state

Wallethub has released the best cold and warm destinations in the United States for winter travel, and there are some missing northern cities from the list. The surprising part of the Wallethub report is that there are not any locations for Minnesota and Wisconsin listed. I have seen this list before and wonder why there is always St. Paul or Minneapolis listed on the top 10, but never Duluth with all we have to offer and all the attractions in the winter months. Minneapolis showed up at number 12.
A NSW central west town is preparing to evacuate as flooding from days of heavy rain raises rivers across the state. Of prime concern to authorities is the swollen Lachlan River, with more than 8000 people in the town of Forbes in its path. The Bureau of Meteorology forecast major...
AccuWeather meteorologists are cautioning that a major stormy pattern could prove disruptive for millions of Americans who are planning to get a head start on Thanksgiving travel. The concern forecasters have is that a significant storm could rapidly strengthen and cause a host of disruptions from the Midwest to portions of the Great Lakes, interior Northeast and mid-Atlantic over the weekend and the days before Thanksgiving.
(FOX 9) - Investigators will expand search areas in Minnesota as a Wisconsin mother of four remains missing after nearly two months. The Burnett County Sheriff's Office says new searches for Ashley Miller Carlson on public land in Pine County are planned in the coming days. They are warning deer hunters to use caution and report anything they might find.
(FOX 9) - Much of Minnesota saw its first snowfall of the season this weekend, with areas like Baxter seeing 4 inches of snow, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport seeing about 1.2 inches. The first snowfall also led to some slippery roads, with the state patrol reporting 166 crashes between...
(FOX 9) - Drivers are reminded to watch out for ice this weekend as snow makes its way through parts of Minnesota. Some roads were slick Saturday morning as the snow makes its way through the area this afternoon. The bulk of the accumulation will be along and north of I-94.
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search continues for a Coconut Creek man who went out on a lake in his canoe and never returned.
“Where is he?” cried his wife Justine Potter. “It’s absolutely awful, nothing I could even imagine. Its’ a dream that’s a nightmare that I haven’t come out of yet.”
Coconut Creek police said Daniel Potter, 60, was last seen Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., getting into his canoe to go fishing in Coco Lake where he lives.
When he didn’t return home, the police were called. Water rescue teams searched for him Saturday night and a helicopter was utilized for...
(FOX 9) - Several crashes occurred throughout Minnesota as the first snowflakes fell across the Twin Cities metro on Saturday, but none were fatal. From noon to 9 p.m., State Patrol responded to 166 crashes, 79 vehicle spinouts and off the road, and five jackknifed semitrucks. Fifteen of the crashes resulted in injuries.
This is an extreme sport. It's described as indoor skydiving. It's totally safe and fun (unless you're afraid of heights and fans) for the whole family. If you're traveling eastbound on I-96 headed to Detroit, you CAN NOT miss this building when you're going through Novi. It's right next to that giant CARVANA car vending machine.
Cold air is on the move toward the northeastern United States, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it will help deliver the first flakes and snowfall accumulation for some locations this week. Following what has been a very warm October, a change to a colder weather pattern is unfolding this week in...
BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) held an avalanche rescue training event on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Bridger Bowl Ski Resort. Last year, our local Search and Rescue team responded to one avalanche down in Big Sky and, like always, prepared for the worst winter weather and hoped for the best. Preparation and execution are two main components to a successful rescue.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are asking for help locating Sky, a five-month-old puppy that was in a car when it was stolen Friday night in St. Paul. According to police, the American Bully puppy was inside a black 2012 Toyota Camry when it was stolen on the 2080 block of Ford Parkway. Sky weighs 40 pounds and is white with brown spots.
(FOX 9) - A couple helped rescue a raccoon after it got stuck in a snow blower this weekend in Prescott, Wisconsin. Resident Sarah DuBois said she and her husband found a raccoon in their shed and tried to get it out, but it clung to the wall. When they went back to check later, the raccoon had gotten stuck in the snow blower.
As nearly 600,000 people are heading out Monday for the beginning of deer hunting season, AAA is cautioning drivers not to veer for deer. More than 43% of vehicle crashes involving deer occur during the months of October, November and December.
