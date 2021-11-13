CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Minnesota Air Rescue Team ready to fly anywhere in the state

fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota has an elite rescue team that few people have heard...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Best Winter Destinations List Doesn’t Include Anywhere In Wisconsin Or Minnesota

Wallethub has released the best cold and warm destinations in the United States for winter travel, and there are some missing northern cities from the list. The surprising part of the Wallethub report is that there are not any locations for Minnesota and Wisconsin listed. I have seen this list before and wonder why there is always St. Paul or Minneapolis listed on the top 10, but never Duluth with all we have to offer and all the attractions in the winter months. Minneapolis showed up at number 12.
MINNESOTA STATE
AccuWeather

Major storm could throw 'wrench' into early Thanksgiving travel

AccuWeather meteorologists are cautioning that a major stormy pattern could prove disruptive for millions of Americans who are planning to get a head start on Thanksgiving travel. The concern forecasters have is that a significant storm could rapidly strengthen and cause a host of disruptions from the Midwest to portions of the Great Lakes, interior Northeast and mid-Atlantic over the weekend and the days before Thanksgiving.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
fox9.com

Snow totals: 1.2 inches at MSP Airport, 4 in Baxter

(FOX 9) - Much of Minnesota saw its first snowfall of the season this weekend, with areas like Baxter seeing 4 inches of snow, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport seeing about 1.2 inches. The first snowfall also led to some slippery roads, with the state patrol reporting 166 crashes between...
BAXTER, MN
CBS Miami

‘Where Is He?’: Wife Desperate Coconut Creek Man Daniel Potter Found After Disappearing On Canoe Trip

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search continues for a Coconut Creek man who went out on a lake in his canoe and never returned. “Where is he?” cried his wife Justine Potter.  “It’s absolutely awful, nothing I could even imagine. Its’ a dream that’s a nightmare that I haven’t come out of yet.” Coconut Creek police said Daniel Potter, 60, was last seen Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., getting into his canoe to go fishing in Coco Lake where he lives. When he didn’t return home, the police were called. Water rescue teams searched for him Saturday night and a helicopter was utilized for...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly#Canoe#Campers#In The Woods
fox9.com

More than 200 crashes during first snowfall in Minnesota Saturday

(FOX 9) - Several crashes occurred throughout Minnesota as the first snowflakes fell across the Twin Cities metro on Saturday, but none were fatal. From noon to 9 p.m., State Patrol responded to 166 crashes, 79 vehicle spinouts and off the road, and five jackknifed semitrucks. Fifteen of the crashes resulted in injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNews

Snowflakes may fly as cold air takes over Northeast

Cold air is on the move toward the northeastern United States, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it will help deliver the first flakes and snowfall accumulation for some locations this week. Following what has been a very warm October, a change to a colder weather pattern is unfolding this week in...
ENVIRONMENT
KBZK News

Search and Rescue team trains for avalanche rescues

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) held an avalanche rescue training event on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Bridger Bowl Ski Resort. Last year, our local Search and Rescue team responded to one avalanche down in Big Sky and, like always, prepared for the worst winter weather and hoped for the best. Preparation and execution are two main components to a successful rescue.
BOZEMAN, MT
fox9.com

Car with puppy inside stolen in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are asking for help locating Sky, a five-month-old puppy that was in a car when it was stolen Friday night in St. Paul. According to police, the American Bully puppy was inside a black 2012 Toyota Camry when it was stolen on the 2080 block of Ford Parkway. Sky weighs 40 pounds and is white with brown spots.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Raccoon rescued after getting stuck in snow blower in Wisconsin

(FOX 9) - A couple helped rescue a raccoon after it got stuck in a snow blower this weekend in Prescott, Wisconsin. Resident Sarah DuBois said she and her husband found a raccoon in their shed and tried to get it out, but it clung to the wall. When they went back to check later, the raccoon had gotten stuck in the snow blower.
WISCONSIN STATE
KDHL AM 920

Best Winter Destinations List Doesn’t Include Anywhere In Wisconsin Or Minnesota

Wallethub has released the best cold and warm destinations in the United States for winter travel, and there are some missing northern cities from the list. The surprising part of the Wallethub report is that there are not any locations for Minnesota and Wisconsin listed. I have seen this list before and wonder why there is always St. Paul or Minneapolis listed on the top 10, but never Duluth with all we have to offer and all the attractions in the winter months. Minneapolis showed up at number 12.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy