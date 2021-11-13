Minnesota Air Rescue Team ready to fly anywhere in the state

Wallethub has released the best cold and warm destinations in the United States for winter travel, and there are some missing northern cities from the list. The surprising part of the Wallethub report is that there are not any locations for Minnesota and Wisconsin listed. I have seen this list before and wonder why there is always St. Paul or Minneapolis listed on the top 10, but never Duluth with all we have to offer and all the attractions in the winter months. Minneapolis showed up at number 12.

