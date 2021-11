The Sacramento Kings defeated the Detroit Pistons Monday to stop a four-game losing streak. Leading into the game, of course, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the report that head coach Luke Walton is on the hot seat. Following the game, the topic continued to remain a topic of discussion as the players were asked about the status of their coach. Additionally, the nice performance of Chimezie Metu (16 points and 10 rebounds) as a starter, the effort to improve the team’s rebounding, and the on-court chemistry between Tyrese Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox was discussed. Plus, Iman Shumpert becoming a finalist on Dancing With The Stars.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO