CLT Checklist: Pajama walk at Freedom Park benefits those with special needs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Most people only wear pajamas in the comfort of their own home, but one local organization wants you to put on your best nightgowns to help make some dreams come true.

Rochel and Bentzion Groner are the directors behind this walk, partnered with ZABS Place and Friendship Circle.

“What better way to bring awareness than having everyone come out in a way that they typically wouldn’t be caught dead,” Rochel explained.

Charlie Gale is a father that helped start the organization and was inspired by his son with special needs.

“Jonathan said he wanted a job and we said ‘That’s great.’ There is such a need for jobs for their population and we like doing our part to prepare young people for the world,” Gale said.

Bentzion shared the importance of this walk and its mission for loved ones with special talents.

“Our mission is to help people recognize they have something special to offer and something unique to contribute,” Bentzion said.

Michael Strunk has been a part of the organization for years and he shared how it helped him.

“It helped me on the way to becoming an adult, and it really inspired me,” he said.

From flannel to flamboyant, bedtime attire of all types was on parade during the Pajama Walk in Freedom Park. Shana Suris has a sister that is enrolled in the program and it has been a great help to her and her sister, Natasha Brown.

“It makes a big difference for the families, people who are caregivers. It’s benefited me a lot because it’s given me an opportunity to take a break. They really wrap their arms around them and are there to help guide people with special needs,” Shana said.

Vendors with special talents will be showcasing their skills for anyone in the park to enjoy or purchase. You can expect to see Ninja Nation and a carnival-like setup for the Pajama Walk.

“We have one young lady that makes dog treats and that whole business started because she has a service dog,” Rochel said.

Events like this are helping prepare people with special talents for the workforce to be hands-on with activities and work at various businesses in the area.

“It’s kind of neat and kind of fun to have special needs people show their different talents and to be a part of this and to enjoy and have fun as a group,” Natasha said.

Helping others make their dreams come true is a reward that’ll last a lifetime.

“If you have any children who have special needs go to Zapps Place and Friendship Circle, the rewards at the end are wonderful,” David Strunk shared.

The Pajama Walk will take place Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can register online to attend here.

