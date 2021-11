Vaccines are still the first, best way to end the pandemic. But can treatments like monoclonal antibodies and Pfizer’s new antiviral pill help in the fight?. "If you can have something by mouth that can quickly be taken and can, at least in the case of the Pfizer candidate, truly decrease hospitalization by 89% in someone who is high-risk, you are really defanging the virus," Dr. Nahid Bhadelia says.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO