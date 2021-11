BOSTON — Marcus Smart is not happy with a 2-5 start to the Celtics season and he wants more unselfish play from the team’s All-Stars in the wake of those struggles. The veteran point guard addressed both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the wake of a 19-point blown lead by Boston during the second half of Monday’s 128-114 loss. The Celtics shot just 21.7 percent from the field in the final frame as the Bulls outscored the Celtics 39-11 with Tatum and Brown combining to go 1-of-10 from the field.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO