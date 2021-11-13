CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Gadsden-area high school football live updates, scores for second round of AHSAA playoffs

By The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZS7y_0cvGCkTY00

The postseason continues with second-round AHSAA and AISA playoff games in Alabama.

Follow along with USA TODAY Network-Alabama writers as they update with news and scores for the second round of the high school football season in the Gadsden area.

GAMES TO WATCH:Top Gadsden area high school football games for round 2 – and predictions

ROUND 2 PAIRINGS:Alabama high school football 2021 AHSAA and AISA playoffs pairings for second round

ROUND 1 ANALYSIS:3 takeaways from Round 1 of Gadsden area playoffs

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gadsden, AL
Sports
City
Gadsden, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Gadsden, AL
Education
Gadsden, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
The Associated Press

Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Round Round#Football Games#Playoff Games#Football Season#American Football#Ahsaa#Aisa#Usa Today Network Alabama
The Hill

Outcry grows over Russian missile test that hit satellite

Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
MILITARY
The Hill

Yellen warns US could default soon after Dec. 15

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders Tuesday that the federal government could default on its debt soon after Dec. 15 without action to raise the federal borrowing limit. In a Tuesday letter, Yellen said she has “a high degree of confidence” in Treasury’s ability to keep the U.S. current...
U.S. POLITICS
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
63
Followers
36
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy