One dead, one injured in Southwest Austin suspicious death incident

The Austin police homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in southwest Austin Friday afternoon that left one dead and another with injuries.

The Austin Police Department responded a 911 call requesting a response in the 6500 block of Aden Lane in the Circle C area just before 2 p.m. Police say when they arrived, one person was dead and another had injuries, who was transported to the hospital for treatment. So far, police know that the two are related but did not supply more details during a media briefing.



Police say it was "initially titled" as an attempted suicide, but that they're investigating it as a suspicious death as information is gathered.

"This is an isolated incident so there's no need for the community to be on edge," a department spokesperson said. "There's no public safety concern at this point."

The spokesperson said whether weapons were recovered from the scene is unknown. "We're still trying to gather all the details as to the circumstances leading up to the incident," police said.

Enjoying Austonia? Signup for our newsletter to get daily Austin news, straight to your morning inbox!