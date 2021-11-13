The Story w/ Martha MacCallum - Friday, November 12

The Abbott and Costello-style weirdness began when Ingraham Angle regular Raymond Arroyo complained about “all those woke storylines in so many shows today.” To this point, Arroyo invoked an episode of You where a measles outbreak was a main part of the story. Ingraham was confused by the reference to You, taking Arroyo to mean he was informing her that she was riddled with measles. “Wait, when did I mention measles?” Ingraham asked. Arroyo tried to clarify that “it was on You,” but Ingraham appeared even more confused as she asked “what was on me? What are you talking about? I’ve never had the measles.” Arroyo, who has staged comedy bits with Ingraham before, later admitted the bit had been scripted.

