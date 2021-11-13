CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Maccallum

The Story w/ Martha MacCallum - Friday, November 12

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Friday, November 5

Fox News

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Friday, November 5

Fox News

Tucker Carlson Tonight - Tuesday, November 16

The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
The Independent

Fox News hosts mocked after ‘hilarious’ blunder involving Netflix show You

Two Fox News hosts are going viral for a blunder involving the TV show You.Laura Ingraham was presenting her conservative news and opinion-based talk show The Ingraham Angle, when contributor Raymond Arroyo mentioned the Netflix show starring Penn Badgley.Complaining about “woke” television, he referred to an episode of the serial killer drama in a segment titled: “Numbers don't lie: viewers like woke-free TV.”He was discussing a storyline in the latest season involving lead character Joe (Badgley) and his baby son, who contracts measles from an unvaccinated family.In the clip, Arroyo mentions that “in You... measles came up”. Ingraham looks...
mediaite.com

CNN’s Acosta, Stelter Slam Fox News Stars for Thinking They’re ‘In Some Kind Revolutionary War Against Vaccines,’ Praise Cavuto As ‘A Man On An Island’

CNN’s Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter dunked on their rival news network during a segment on CNN Newsroom Sunday, describing Fox News stars as “think[ing] they are in some kind of Revolutionary War against vaccines,” but praising Neil Cavuto as “a man on an island at Fox News” for his heartfelt message encouraging viewers to get vaccinated.
Primetimer

Laura Ingraham tried to mock You's title in a scripted attempt at comedy during a "Woke-Free TV" Fox News segment

The Abbott and Costello-style weirdness began when Ingraham Angle regular Raymond Arroyo complained about “all those woke storylines in so many shows today.” To this point, Arroyo invoked an episode of You where a measles outbreak was a main part of the story. Ingraham was confused by the reference to You, taking Arroyo to mean he was informing her that she was riddled with measles. “Wait, when did I mention measles?” Ingraham asked. Arroyo tried to clarify that “it was on You,” but Ingraham appeared even more confused as she asked “what was on me? What are you talking about? I’ve never had the measles.” Arroyo, who has staged comedy bits with Ingraham before, later admitted the bit had been scripted.
The Oregonian

Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s response to a discussion of the Netflix show ‘You’ has Twitter buzzing

Was Laura Ingraham unintentionally making herself the butt of a “Who’s on First?”-style joke during Monday’s episode of her Fox News show, “The Ingraham Angle”? Or was the apparent confusion Ingraham showed as guest Raymond Arroyo talked about the Netflix show “You” an intentional, scripted bit? That’s the question bouncing around social media this morning, as many are poking fun at Ingraham for her seeming cluelessness, and others are skeptical about whether the back-and-forth was genuine.
Fox News

Fox News dominates basic cable, MSNBC finishes behind 29 networks among advertiser-coveted demo

Fox News ruled basic cable last week, finishing as the most-watched network for the 39th straight week. Fox News was the only basic cable network to average 1 million viewers, finishing the week of Nov. 8-14 with an average audience of 1.5 million while runner-up ESPN settled for 983,000. Hallmark Chanel, MSNBC and HGTV rounded out the top five, and CNN continued to struggle with a dismal average audience of only 483,000 viewers.
