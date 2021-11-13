Metra phasing out cash transactions on trains with vending machines at stations

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Metra has made a move to eventually shift ticket buying from trains.

Most Metra riders use the Ventra system to purchase their fares, but a number of passengers still buy their tickets from the conductor on the train.

The suburban rail agency has approved a $70 million contract with VenTek international of Petaluma, California to install ticket vending machines at all Metra stations.

The machines will benefit passengers at stations without a ticket agent and at stations that have agents during the morning rush hour.

“These machines will allow Metra to meet a longstanding goal of eliminating cash sales of tickets onboard trains, and all the accounting hassles and safety issues that go with onboard cash sales,” Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski said in a news release.

“But they also will do much, much more, such as make tickets easier and more convenient to purchase, reduce person-to-person contact, speed up fare validation, reduce missed sales, reduce fare evasion, reduce printing costs, and allow for more flexible and promotional ticketing.”

More than 200 vending machines should be installed by the middle of next year.

Last month, a little over 14% of ticket sales were from passengers buying a ticket from a conductor. Close to 70% of riders use the Ventra app.