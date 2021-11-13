ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Red Zone: Week 13 scores and highlights

By Robert Cox
 8 days ago

(WSPA) – The second week of high school football playoffs in the Carolinas is in the books!

We’ve got all of the scores and highlights from the High School Red Zone!

26 Hanna 34 Gaffney F
3 Byrnes 42 Northwestern F
29 Spring Valley 37 Spartanburg F
47 Ridge View 41 Hillcrest F
14 C.A. Johnson 42 SCS F
17 Wren 21 Powdersville F
33 Chester 28 Chapman F
21 Woodruff 49 Daniel F
48 Clinton 34 Lower Richland F
30 Catawba Ridge 42 Greenwood F
20 Laurens 47 South Pointe F
27 Greenville 26 A.C. Flora F
42 Irmo 20 Westside F
3 CCES 0 St. Joe’s F
34 Saluda 49 Abbeville F
0 Crescent 58 Gray Collegiate F
13 Burns 38 Hendersonville F
24 Chase 56 Reidsville F
20 Polk Co. 42 Shelby F

Other games of interest in South Carolina:

0 Cane Bay 56 Dutch Fork F
7 Stratford 28 Sumter F
28 Lexington 14 Goose Creek F
21 Chapin 44 Fort Dorchester F
0 Aiken 68 Myrtle Beach F
42 Beaufort 10 N. Augusta F
27 W. Florence 21 S. Aiken F
12 N. Myrtle Beach 31 Hartsville F
27 Hanahan 28 Brookland-Cayce F
0 Aynor 13 Camden F
14 Crestwood 41 Dillon F
28 Gilbert 36 OCA F
56 Newberry 20 Chesterfield F
0 Central 49 Silver Bluff F
26 Timberland 27 Cheraw F
22 Barnwell 13 Woodland F
14 Wade Hampton (H) 15 Philip Simmons F
19 McBee 52 Calhoun Co. F
32 Great Falls 48 R.S.-Monetta F
0 McCormick 14 Lamar F
36 Branchville 58 C.E. Murray F
27 Whale Branch 12 Lake View F
14 Carvers Bay 41 Bamberg-Ehrhardt F
33 Green Sea-Floyds 50 Baptist Hill F

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

