High School Red Zone: Week 13 scores and highlights
(WSPA) – The second week of high school football playoffs in the Carolinas is in the books!
We’ve got all of the scores and highlights from the High School Red Zone!
|26
|Hanna
|34
|Gaffney
|F
|3
|Byrnes
|42
|Northwestern
|F
|29
|Spring Valley
|37
|Spartanburg
|F
|47
|Ridge View
|41
|Hillcrest
|F
|14
|C.A. Johnson
|42
|SCS
|F
|17
|Wren
|21
|Powdersville
|F
|33
|Chester
|28
|Chapman
|F
|21
|Woodruff
|49
|Daniel
|F
|48
|Clinton
|34
|Lower Richland
|F
|30
|Catawba Ridge
|42
|Greenwood
|F
|20
|Laurens
|47
|South Pointe
|F
|27
|Greenville
|26
|A.C. Flora
|F
|42
|Irmo
|20
|Westside
|F
|3
|CCES
|0
|St. Joe’s
|F
|34
|Saluda
|49
|Abbeville
|F
|0
|Crescent
|58
|Gray Collegiate
|F
|13
|Burns
|38
|Hendersonville
|F
|24
|Chase
|56
|Reidsville
|F
|20
|Polk Co.
|42
|Shelby
|F
Other games of interest in South Carolina:
|0
|Cane Bay
|56
|Dutch Fork
|F
|7
|Stratford
|28
|Sumter
|F
|28
|Lexington
|14
|Goose Creek
|F
|21
|Chapin
|44
|Fort Dorchester
|F
|0
|Aiken
|68
|Myrtle Beach
|F
|42
|Beaufort
|10
|N. Augusta
|F
|27
|W. Florence
|21
|S. Aiken
|F
|12
|N. Myrtle Beach
|31
|Hartsville
|F
|27
|Hanahan
|28
|Brookland-Cayce
|F
|0
|Aynor
|13
|Camden
|F
|14
|Crestwood
|41
|Dillon
|F
|28
|Gilbert
|36
|OCA
|F
|56
|Newberry
|20
|Chesterfield
|F
|0
|Central
|49
|Silver Bluff
|F
|26
|Timberland
|27
|Cheraw
|F
|22
|Barnwell
|13
|Woodland
|F
|14
|Wade Hampton (H)
|15
|Philip Simmons
|F
|19
|McBee
|52
|Calhoun Co.
|F
|32
|Great Falls
|48
|R.S.-Monetta
|F
|0
|McCormick
|14
|Lamar
|F
|36
|Branchville
|58
|C.E. Murray
|F
|27
|Whale Branch
|12
|Lake View
|F
|14
|Carvers Bay
|41
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt
|F
|33
|Green Sea-Floyds
|50
|Baptist Hill
|F
