CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Martin Trainer from out of nowhere leading Houston Open

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06J1ci_0cvGBJsG00
Houston Open Golf Martin Trainer acknowledges the gallery after sinking his putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Houston Open golf tournament Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON — (AP) — Martin Trainer was in rare territory Friday. Not only did he play well enough to stick around for the weekend, he found himself leading the Houston Open.

Trainer holed a pair of long birdie putts and three short ones in a bogey-free round at Memorial Park for a 5-under 65 and a one-shot lead over Kevin Tway.

The second round would not be completed until Saturday morning as the tournament tried to catch up from a long weather delay at the start of the tournament.

While the cut would not be made until then, it was virtually certain four-time major champion Brooks Koepka who would miss for the second straight week.

That's a part of golf Trainer knows all too well.

He won the Puerto Rico Open in 2019 as a rookie, and then it was all downhill after that. Trainer has made only nine cuts in 70 starts on the PGA Tour since then, and one of those was the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua that had no cut.

He had missed seven in a row dating to the 3M in July.

And then the 30-year-old Trainer showed up at Houston and made the game look simpler than it has for the last two years.

“Last week I hit the ball really well for the first time in a long time and I just didn't putt very well,” Trainer said. "So I figured if I could somehow do both those at the same time — to be fair, every single player says that every single week. But for me, it had been such a long time coming. It really was a grind for a long time.

“So now to finally be able to put it together ... you have to hope that this is the week.”

No need telling that to Tway, who won the Safeway Open to start the 2018 season and has only one other top 10 over his next 72 events on the PGA Tour.

Tway had a pair of eagles in his round of 64, holing a 60-foot chip on the par-5 third hole and then holing out from 107 yards in the fairway on the par-4 13th. He was tied for the lead until missing a 5-foot par putt on the 17th hole.

Jason Kokrak was 8 under with seven holes left.

Adam Long was another stroke back after a 67.

The low round of the day belonged to Scottie Scheffler, who had a 62 and was in the group four shots behind that included fellow Texas Longhorn Kramer Hickok.

To see Trainer's name atop the leaderboard was a surprise considering how many cuts he has missed and how discouraging it can get.

Sure, there were times he pondered his future in the game. His exemption from winning in Puerto Rico runs out after this season. But he always had hope, and he knew that while it's hard to win on the PGA Tour, he had done it before.

“It is demoralizing when you keep missing cuts over and over again,” Trainer said. "It's been tough at times for me the last couple years not playing well, but now that I figured out a little bit of ball-striking, dropped some putts, it really can turn around that quickly.

“So I’m just grateful that that’s happening to me this week and hopefully I’ll keep it going.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: LPGA fireworks, Martin Trainer (?) and Phil does it again

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss a dramatic finish on the LPGA Tour, a shocking contender on the PGA Tour, and another win for Phil Mickelson on the senior circuit.
GOLF
Golf.com

10 fascinating facts about Martin Trainer, unlikely PGA Tour leader

When oddsmakers released the numbers for this week’s Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, a few Tour stars served as the headliners. Sam Burns led the way at 16-1. Scottie Scheffler was 18-1. Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im were 20-1. Tony Finau was 25-1, and Brooks Koepka and Matthew Wolff were among those at 30-1.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Golf.com

‘What a ridiculous rule’: Renowned coach rips PGA Tour’s newest rules tweak

The PGA Tour recently informed players about a tweak coming to its rules book in 2022, but not everyone is a fan of the change. In an email to players and caddies, first reported by Brian Wacker, the Tour detailed its changes to yardage books and green-reading materials that will be put in place beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘It’s such a weird rule’: Korda sisters question LPGA award neither of them is eligible to win

By nearly every measurement, Nelly Korda has had a banner 2021. Three LPGA titles, including a major. Gold medal at the Tokyo Games. World No. 1. But there’s one accolade she’s guaranteed not to collect this year: the LPGA’s Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average — even though with just two events remaining in the season, Korda’s 69.074 average is tops on tour.
GOLF
Golf.com

Bernhard Langer legend grows: Pro shoots 68 — but can’t pick up ball because of pain

Editor’s note: If you already believe Bernhard Langer isn’t actually human, you know how this ends. If you continue to marvel at the 64-year-young, read on. On the 9th at Phoenix Country Club, in so much pain was he in after his greenside bunker shot, that he took one step out, then had to be lifted out by caddie Terry Holt. Two holes later, so debilitated was Langer before his drive, that he bent down from both knees, placed his ball on his tee, bent back up, then hooked his drive left. Langer let his driver go on his follow-through, before gingerly grabbing first his tee, then the club.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safeway Open#Ap#The Puerto Rico Open#The Pga Tour
kfgo.com

Golf-Defending champion Ortiz out of Houston Open with injury

(Reuters) – Defending champion Carlos Ortiz has pulled out of this week’s Houston Open with a left shoulder injury, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. Ortiz, fresh off a runner-up finish last week in his home country of Mexico, is dealing with the same shoulder issue that forced him to withdraw midway through the Zozo Championship last month in Japan.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
LPGA

Nelly Korda is a Lion with Her Father’s Mane

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. BELLEAIR, FLORIDA | Every champion has a story, that moment growing up when a parent or a coach ignited the fire that led them to be competitors. Tiger Woods talked endlessly about how his father, Earl, would throw insults and distractions at him, attempting to break him and then build him up again.
TENNIS
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

The PGA Tour arrives in the Lone Star State this week for the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. Even with the year winding down and a general shift to a lower gear, there’s still plenty to digest on the equipment front — and WITBs. A ton of WITBs!
PHOTOGRAPHY
cbs17

4 tied for lead in suspended 1st round of Houston Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park....
HOUSTON, TX
Sports Illustrated

Four Share Lead After Round 1 at Houston Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park....
HOUSTON, TX
Golf Channel

New season, fresh start: Marc Leishman co-leading at Houston Open

HOUSTON – Last season was the first since 2016 where Marc Leishman failed to qualify for the Tour Championship. For most players as accomplished as Leishman, it would have been a reason to sulk, but instead the Australian took advantage of the extra week off and turned his focus to the next challenge.
GOLF
calgolfnews.com

Leishman Shares Lead With Henley, Gooch, List in 74th Houston Open

Marc Leishman of Australia failed to make it to the 2020-21 Tour Championship, but after taking time off his game seems to be back. The 38-year-old Leishman (pictured) played flawlessly until a bogey on the last hole and shot 5-under-par 65 to tie Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List for the lead in the first round of the 74th Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.
GOLF
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
66K+
Followers
72K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy