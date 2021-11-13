Clemons carries Campbell over Hartford 68-67

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
DURHAM, N.C. -- - Four Blue Devils scored in double figures as No. 9 Duke held off Campbell 67-56 on Saturday night. Paolo Banchero led Duke (3-0) with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, a steal and a block. Ricky Clemons and Cedric Henderson Jr. each scored 18 points...
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler registered 15 points as Nebraska Omaha got past the NAIA's Hastings College 67-57 on Tuesday night. Marco Smith had 10 points for Nebraska Omaha (1-0). Kyle Luedtke added 10 points. Darrius Hughes had nine points and eight rebounds.
DURHAM, N.C. — The Hartford men's basketball team dropped a heartbreaker in the opening game of the Duke Veterans Day Weekend Showcase on Friday, as it came up short to Campbell, 68-67. Graduate student Hunter Marks scored a game-high 18 points for the Hawks, who had the ball but could not capitalize with 14.1 seconds remaining.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jason Roche had 21 points as The Citadel routed the NAIA's Morris College 108-67 on Friday. Stephen Clark had 14 points for The Citadel (2-0). Brock Wakefield added 13 points and six rebounds. Tyler Moffe had 10 points.
We’ll admit it. We looked at the schedule and saw Campbell and just assumed Duke would win. Well Duke did win but they had to earn it because the Camels came to play. Any thought that Campbell would roll over went away quickly as the Camels came out shooting like Miles College did against Kentucky in exhibition season.
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Sophomore reserve Selton Miguel scored all 10 of his points in a pivotal stretch in the second half to help propel K-State past Florida A&M, 67-57, in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night before 5,296 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. Miguel, who went scoreless in...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Micheal Clemons scored the game’s only touchdown on a 24-yard fumble return early in the fourth quarter, and No. 13 Texas A&M beat No. 12 Auburn 20-3 on Saturday. Clemons’ scoop-and-score came after defensive tackle Jayden Peevy poked the ball away from scrambling Auburn quarterback...
NEW ORLEANS – East Carolina closed out its weekend of American Athletic Conference play with a 3-1 (19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 23-25) setback at Tulane. The Pirates (9-16, 5-11 AAC) hit .192 in the contest while the Green Wave (16-12, 9-7 AAC) finished at .214 with 60 kills on 182 attempts. Tulane also won the defensive […]
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 14 points, Moussa Cisse had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Oklahoma State beat UMass Lowell 80-58 on Tuesday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. Oklahoma State pulled away with a 10-0 run early in the second half to build an...
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Aaron Cook scored 22 points to surpass 1,000 in his career and sparked Georgia to a 76-60 victory over South Carolina State on Tuesday night. Cook, who came into the game eight points shy of the milestone, knocked down a 3-pointer in the first minute of the game and had seven points in the Bulldogs' 17-6 run to open the contest.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue forward Trevion Williams used a milestone moment to show off all of his skills Tuesday night. He delivered the usual highlight dunks, strong rebounds and jarring screens. He also made a nifty behind-the-back pass, took a defender off the dribble, showed he could hit some jumpers and even threw in a couple of dance moves as he celebrated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for No. 10 Louisville, which earned its first victory of the season in an 82-25 rout over Bellarmine on Tuesday night. The Cardinals (1-1) never trailed in the contest and put the game away early thanks to...
