Jennifer Aniston’s Reaction to Paul Rudd’s New Title

By Holly Haze
MIX 107.9
 4 days ago

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN / WENN

Jennifer Aniston’s Reacts to Paul Rudd’s New Title

As we all know, Paul Rudd was recently named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.  And many have responded, including Jennifer Aniston.

She shared a pic on her story of Rudd and wrote,”This makes me so happy. We’ve ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people’s Sexiest Man Alive!” She also wrote, “You don’t age, which is weird. But we still love you.” Aniston and Rudd worked together on the set of Friends where Rudd played Phoebe’s love interest and eventual husband.

Do you think Paul Rudd has aged? Do you think he is sexy?

MIX 107.9

