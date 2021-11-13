Renovation of St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse progressing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s skyline looks a little different.

The main crane used for the restoration of the Saint Joseph cathedral in downtown came down Friday.

The cathedral is 59-years-old.

Crews have been repairing the building’s exterior stones since March.

Now that the crane is down South 6th Street will re-open to traffic.

The project should wrap up in a few more weeks.

News 8 Now’s Jordan Fremstad took an inside look at the renovation here .

