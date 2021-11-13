CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Renovation of St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse progressing

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPfW8_0cvGAW8g00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s skyline looks a little different.

The main crane used for the restoration of the Saint Joseph cathedral in downtown came down Friday.

The cathedral is 59-years-old.

Crews have been repairing the building’s exterior stones since March.

Now that the crane is down South 6th Street will re-open to traffic.

The project should wrap up in a few more weeks.

News 8 Now's Jordan Fremstad took an inside look at the renovation here .

La Crosse River Marsh restoration effort reaching one-year milestone

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The restoration of the La Crosse River Marsh is reaching a milestone. The City's Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department launched the multi-year project to address hydrology, habitat and recreational infrastructure of the marsh. Wednesday, members of the effort will talk about what has been done, what needs to be done and why the work matters...
Proposed extension of King Street Greenway discussion coming La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You can share you thoughts about the proposed extension of the King Street Greenway. La Crosse's planning department is holding the meeting at the Pump House Regional Arts Center. The Greenway, which is bike and pedestrian friendly, runs from 22nd to 7th Streets. The proposed extension would extend the greenway to the Mississippi River. The...
Resurfacing complete on Wisconsin Highway 33 in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The barricades along Wisconsin Highway 33 in La Crosse should come down by the end of this week. Crews are wrapping up their remaining work. Traffic signals will be installed after the barricades are removed. Construction crew members will help direct traffic.
Loose leaf collection wrapping up in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse's final loose leaf collection is this week, with collections scheduled to end Friday City crews will attempt to make one more collection this week. You can check crews' progress on the city' website.
Dahl Auto donates to Family and Children's Center in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A $32,610 donation will support the Family and Children's Center. Dahl Auto made the donation Monday morning, following the annual 'Lube-A-Thon'. It's the largest one-year donation in the event's one-year history. The money will go to child abuse prevention programs. It comes a time when it is needed most. "Folks have been struggling through the...
$62,250 in scholarships for UW-La Crosse, $106,00 for UW-Eau Claire students following 'Vax Up 70 for 70' campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – $62,250 in scholarships is coming for 23 lucky UW-La Crosse students. The University released the total as the UW System celebrated the end of the 'Vax Up 70 for 70' campaign. UWL was one of 11 UW System schools to reach the 70 percent vaccination mark. About $106,000 was awarded to 58 UW-Eau Claire students...
Downtown Decks help bring shoppers into downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Downtown vendors hopeyou will kick off your holiday shopping with them this weekend. The Holiday Open House took place Friday at businesses throughout downtown. Many stores offered special deals and extended hours. You can score even more deals downtown with "Downtown Decks," which include discounts at more than 50 local businesses. The deals are split...
Job and volunteer fair helping La Crosse area organizations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Six local organizations are connecting community members with local job and volunteer opportunities. The fair at REACH Services and Resources Center connects people with resources for emergency sheltering, housing, case management, and other services. One of many opportunities to support people and families currently experiencing housing insecurity. REACH staff believe those local needs will grow....
Salvation Army of La Crosse County's bell-ringing campaign starts Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – It's another sign of the season, The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign is recruiting bell ringers. Kettles will be out in La Crosse County starting Saturday. The money raised supports the efforts of The Salvation Army of La Crosse County. Kettles will be out through Dec. 24 and a virtual option will be available...
