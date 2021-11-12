CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Nail guns sold at Walmart recalled, could ‘involuntarily discharge a nail’

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STdyk_0cvGATUV00

Nearly 16,000 nail guns sold exclusively at Walmart are being recalled due to the risk that their contact sensors could malfunction and “involuntarily discharge a nail,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In a notice published Wednesday by the agency, officials said the recalled Hart 18-Gauge 2″ Brad Nailers pose “a risk of serious injury to the user or bystanders.” Officials noted that as of Wednesday, no injuries or incidents have been reported connected to the recall.

The affected nail guns were sold at Walmart retail stores across the U.S. and online from April through September. About 15,700 of them were sold for between $130 and $160.

The nail guns under recall were described as white, blue and black hand-held tools with the name “Hart” written in white type on a black background on the side, and “18ga Brad Nailer” written on the nail tray or the magazine where the nails are loaded, in white type on a blue background. Their model numbers can be found on the side of their nail trays, and the model numbers under recall are PNR01, HPNR01B, HPNR01B-SK and HPNR01BNCA.

Consumers who have the products were advised to immediately stop using them. They can be returned for a full refund at any Walmart store. Customers can also return the items for free by calling 800-776-5191 and scheduling a pickup from their homes.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Bagged Salad Sold At Kroger And Walmart Is Being Recalled In Multiple States

People in many parts of the world appreciate bagged salad. It is a quick and convenient way to get some greens in your diet without having to do a lot of chopping. Then again, if you happen to be someone who enjoys prepackaged salads, you might want to check the packaging carefully. This is due to a salad recall being issued by The Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
koamnewsnow.com

Hart recalls nail gun due to sensor malfunction, injury hazard

Hart Consumer Products recalls more than 15,000 of its 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers because the contact sensor “can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail,” posing a risk of serious injury to the user or anyone nearby, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. You can read more about the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#The Nails#Consumer Product#Food Drink#Cox Media Group
WEHT/WTVW

Kroger recalling several items after plastic found in supplier ingredient

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Monday that various items have been voluntarily recalled at Kroger stores across Kentucky and Tennessee after pieces of plastic were found in a supplier ingredient. According to the FDA announcement, the items that were recalled are Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods’ Chicken Caesar Wrap, along with the following salads – […]
FOOD SAFETY
PennLive.com

Probiotic liquid for infants sold at Walmart, Amazon, recalled because it may be contaminated

MaryRuth’s has voluntarily recalled two lots of its liquid probiotic for infants sold nationwide. The probiotic, according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, may be contaminated with pseudomonas aeruginosa “a microorganism found in the environment that, if ingested, can cause infection in immunocompromised individuals or, rarely, in very young infants.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
95.3 The Bear

Recall: If You Have This Item In Your Freezer Throw It Out

Because of possible listeria contamination, Winn Dixie has expanded a recall on Fisherman's Wharf cooked frozen jumbo shrimp. You can return the item to Winn Dixie for a refund, but do not eat it. The recall products include Fisherman's Wharf brand jumbo-cooked shrimp. UPC 114003262. Picture courtesy of Southeastern Groceries...
FOOD SAFETY
CharlotteObserver.com

6,800 pounds of beef recalled. Customers found pieces of plastic in the meat

Imagine biting into your restaurant burger made with gourmet prime or angus beef — and hitting plastic. That nearly happened, which is why, Monday, Shamrock Foods recalled about 6,876 pounds of ground beef sold under its Gold Canyon Meat Co. brand. “The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints...
FOOD SAFETY
News On 6

Kraft Heinz Recalls Some Country Time Lemonade & Kool-Aid Tropical Punch

Kraft Heinz is recalling Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch powdered beverages because they may contain tiny pieces of metal and glass. The recall involves certain powdered drinks sold in 19-ounce, 82-ounce and "on-the-go sticks" because of the small particles that may have been introduced during production, the company told CBS MoneyWatch in an emailed statement.
FOOD & DRINKS
WSOC Charlotte

Target tames global supply backups; sales surge 13.2% in Q3

NEW YORK — (AP) — Target delivered another strong quarter, overcoming a slew of challenges from inflationary pressures to congested ports. Third-quarter profits rose nearly 47%, while sales increased 13.2%, both exceeding expectations and the Minneapolis company raised projections for fourth-quarter comparable store sales. Target joins Walmart heading into the...
RETAIL
WGAU

Grocers expand frozen shrimp recall prompted by listeria concerns

Grocers on Friday expanded a recall of frozen shrimp sold at stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi due to a possible listeria contamination. Southeastern Grocers issued a recall last week on jumbo cooked shrimp sold at Fresco y Mas, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. In a notice published by the Food and Drug Administration, officials said the recall came after routine testing found possible listeria inside bags of frozen shrimp.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Major onion recall expands yet again: Another two brands to check

This year’s big onion recall has expanded once again, this time with one new recall and an update to an existing recall. The two new advisories come from Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. and Potandon Produce LLC. As with the several other onion recalls and updates published in recent months, the reason for these latest notifications is potential contamination with Salmonella.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
CBS LA

Caught On Camera: DoorDash Driver Seen Using Brentwood Lobby As Toilet

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) — A DoorDash driver was caught on a security camera using the lobby of a Brentwood apartment building as a toilet while delivering food to a resident. Lisa Stanley, co-host of the K-EARTH 101 morning show, shared a video to Twitter Thursday morning showing the delivery driver approaching with a bag of food and dropping it off to a neighbor before defecating into a trash can. Yep this happened in my building! @DoorDash driver used my lobby as a toilet and now @DoorDash doesn’t want to pay for clean up! And she went on to deliver and touch food! Vile!...
BRENTWOOD, CA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
66K+
Followers
72K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy