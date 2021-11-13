CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago carjacking: Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers in Pullman, family says

By Trenier Ward
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kD2Bm_0cvG9bbB00

Family and loved ones gathered Friday to remember an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a carjacking on Chicago's South Side.

Will McGee was just shy of getting his high school diploma before he was gunned down.

"They just took a good kid. My baby," said his mother, Larena Lillard. "And if we keep allowing it, it'll be somebody else's son."

WATCH | Teen killed in Pullman carjacking remembered at vigil

Just a day after his fatal shooting, family and loved ones came together to remember the life of Will McGee.

"He made everybody smile by the way he act, or who he met," said his older sister, Daisy McGee. "Everybody loved him! And it's just crazy that so many people loved him!"

McGee was on East 98th Street just off of South Drexel Avenue Thursday afternoon when police say someone targeted him in a carjacking just before 2 p.m.

His family said he texted loved ones while he was being surrounded by multiple vehicles.

"And as he start to running from him, one of the guys shot him in the back. Killed him ... as he was running away, fleeing from them!" the Rev. Willie McGee, his father, said. "They could've had the car. They could've had any of that. I would've gave anything. I would've gave my life for my son!"

SEE ALSO | Radio host Maze Jackson's Porsche carjacked in South Loop; Homer Glen man charged

His lifeless body was left on the cold pavement while investigators said the suspect drove away with his silver Chevy Equinox. According to family members, the vehicle was found a short time later, but the car thief was nowhere to be found.

"I just didn't believe it was him," his mother said. "And I still didn't believe it until they let me go in and see him... It hurts. I really want them to find who did this. We need some justice!"

SEE ALSO | Man pulled from car in Loop carjacking, police say

Family members said McGee had saved up to buy the new car. He was a senior at Excel Academy of Roseland and had just won homecoming king. He was a teen with a bright future ahead whose life was cut short before he could reach his goals.

McGee planned to enlist in the military after high school, and he died on Veterans Day.

"I'll never get over this! Never! This is something I can never in my life get over," his father said.

As police continue to search for the suspect or suspects in the case, family members plan to lay McGee to rest on Monday.

Comments / 56

Samantha King
4d ago

And that pattern is never going to change until the laws are more harsher for criminals.This young man was just eighteen years old. He never got a chance to live his life. This is so sad. My heart and my prayers got out to his family.

Reply(3)
31
Larking
4d ago

Black people have to report these black killers . Otherwise they will kill again and again . Protecting is saying it’s ok to do what they are doing. It’s not . Jesus help us all .

Reply(2)
22
Say it Loud
4d ago

Justice will never come for people of color as long as people keep voting Democrats. Proven fact.. that Chinese student that was shot and killed in hyde park yesterday,,,.well they caught his killer...DO Y'ALL SEE THE PATTERN HERE???

Reply(9)
14
 

