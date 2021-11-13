Allen leads Georgia State over Northeastern 83-64

It’s become the biggest key to success for the Cajuns and it happened again in Thursday’s win over Georgia State. The Cajuns almost always make the necessary defensive adjustments at halftime to make the difference. After giving up three double-digit play drives in the first half, UL’s defense got four stops in six possessions in the second half to give the offense enough opportunities to deliver the comeback win.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO