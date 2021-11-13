Allen leads Georgia State over Northeastern 83-64

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
One of the best recruits in the 2022 class is back on the open market. Domani Jackson, a five-star cornerback out of Santa Ana, California, had been committed to the USC Trojans since January. However, the country’s No. 6 overall recruit is now re-considering all of his options. The No....
First-year South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer appears to have no interest in return to his alma mater at this time. Following Virginia Tech's decision to cut ties with Justin Fuente in the middle of his fifth season this week, Beamer — who played for the Hokies, before later coaching under his father Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech — expressed his "love" for the Gamecocks when he was asked about the ACC vacancy.
BYU (8-2) at Georgia Southern (3-7) What does he think of being a so-called “serious candidate” to replace second-year Washington coach Jimmy Lake, who was fired Sunday night?. Even less surprising was Sitake’s answer — or lack thereof. “I mean, I know why you guys are asking those questions and...
BLACKSBURG, Va (CSB19 Sports) -- Virginia Tech enters the final stretch of the season with some confidence at 5-5, one win away from bowl eligibility. The Hokies opted out of a bowl game in 2020, ending the nation's longest bowl streak at 27 straight years. That outcome is within reach...
In the world of ever-evolving college football coaching rumors, the latest suggests LSU might make a run after Lincoln Riley. The Tigers have plenty to offer. And while Oklahoma’s one of the best jobs in college football, LSU is even better. Reporters pressed Riley on the matter during media availability...
The Texas Longhorns might have a GUY in 4-star 2022 quarterback commit Maalik Murphy, who hails from Gardena, California. As our friends at 247Sports points out, Murphy’s tossed the ole skin around for nearly 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns in the past four games. What’s does the future hold for...
CLEMSON – Clemson University men’s basketball defeated Georgia Southwestern State 77-51 in its lone exhibition of the preseason before the regular season and home opener on Nov. 9 against Presbyterian. It was all Tigers from the beginning, as the Hurricanes never led again after pulling ahead 10-9 at the 15:36...
Much has been made about Dan Mullen’s job security as of late. However, most have agreed that the Florida Gators head coach should be back in 2022. That might no longer be the case, though. Florida won on Saturday, but in ugly fashion, as the Gators allowed 42 first-half points...
It’s become the biggest key to success for the Cajuns and it happened again in Thursday’s win over Georgia State. The Cajuns almost always make the necessary defensive adjustments at halftime to make the difference. After giving up three double-digit play drives in the first half, UL’s defense got four stops in six possessions in the second half to give the offense enough opportunities to deliver the comeback win.
Aher Uguak had 16 points to lead six Loyola players in double figures as the Ramblers easily defeated Coppin State 103-45 on Tuesday night in a season opener at Gentile Arena. Saint Thomas, Braden Norris and Ryan Schwieger added 13 points apiece for the Ramblers. Chris Knight chipped in 10 points as did Lucas Williamson.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 points and Clemson rallied from a 11-point deficit in the first half to beat in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams. Dawes, a junior guard who averaged nine points last season, was 7-of-14 shooting from...
Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
AUSTIN, Texas — Who would have thought at the beginning of the 2021 season that the Texas Longhorns would lose to Kansas for the first time ever in Austin and that they would be in danger of not making a bowl game?. Well, there are two games remaining on UT's...
The offense for Syracuse was expected to be potent coming into the year, and it was just that to start out the 2021-22 season with the Orange shooting 54.4% from the field, 50% from three-point range. Joe Girard III looked confident from the get-go pacing 'Cuse with a game-high 20...
Sophomore forward Toumani Camara (No. 2) drives to the basket for a layup during the Flyers 10-point win Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of Keegan Gupta, Flyer News. After falling behind by seven at halftime, the Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team outscored the UIC Flames by 17 in a 64-54 win in the season opener at UD Arena Tuesday night.
AUSTIN — It took less than 24 hours for the Bo Davis video to unite a throng of disgruntled Texas fans and past players who’ve watched this season spiral out of control. For those who steer clear of social media: On Tuesday, a viral video started making the rounds showing Texas defensive line coach Davis, unaware he was being recorded, reaming out a bus full of players following their collective no-show in a 30-7 loss to Iowa State last Saturday.
