Georgia State

Allen leads Georgia State over Northeastern 83-64

By DON THOMPSON - Associated Press
Derrick
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Corey Allen had 25 points, Justin Roberts added 22...

www.thederrick.com

The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Virginia Tech coaching search: Shane Beamer reaffirms commitment to South Carolina after Justin Fuente exit

First-year South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer appears to have no interest in return to his alma mater at this time. Following Virginia Tech's decision to cut ties with Justin Fuente in the middle of his fifth season this week, Beamer — who played for the Hokies, before later coaching under his father Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech — expressed his "love" for the Gamecocks when he was asked about the ACC vacancy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
cbs19news

Hokies have 'awesome opportunity' ahead with final two games

BLACKSBURG, Va (CSB19 Sports) -- Virginia Tech enters the final stretch of the season with some confidence at 5-5, one win away from bowl eligibility. The Hokies opted out of a bowl game in 2020, ending the nation's longest bowl streak at 27 straight years. That outcome is within reach...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Has Responded To The LSU Job Rumors

In the world of ever-evolving college football coaching rumors, the latest suggests LSU might make a run after Lincoln Riley. The Tigers have plenty to offer. And while Oklahoma’s one of the best jobs in college football, LSU is even better. Reporters pressed Riley on the matter during media availability...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Corey Allen
Person
Justin Roberts
Times and Democrat

CLEMSON BASKETBALL: Tigers get exhibition win over Georgia Southwestern State

CLEMSON – Clemson University men’s basketball defeated Georgia Southwestern State 77-51 in its lone exhibition of the preseason before the regular season and home opener on Nov. 9 against Presbyterian. It was all Tigers from the beginning, as the Hurricanes never led again after pulling ahead 10-9 at the 15:36...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Is No Longer Safe

Much has been made about Dan Mullen’s job security as of late. However, most have agreed that the Florida Gators head coach should be back in 2022. That might no longer be the case, though. Florida won on Saturday, but in ugly fashion, as the Gators allowed 42 first-half points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theadvocate.com

Three takeaways from UL's comeback win over Georgia State

It’s become the biggest key to success for the Cajuns and it happened again in Thursday’s win over Georgia State. The Cajuns almost always make the necessary defensive adjustments at halftime to make the difference. After giving up three double-digit play drives in the first half, UL’s defense got four stops in six possessions in the second half to give the offense enough opportunities to deliver the comeback win.
GEORGIA STATE
#Ap
Chicago Sun-Times

Aher Uguak leads Loyola over Coppin State

Aher Uguak had 16 points to lead six Loyola players in double figures as the Ramblers easily defeated Coppin State 103-45 on Tuesday night in a season opener at Gentile Arena. Saint Thomas, Braden Norris and Ryan Schwieger added 13 points apiece for the Ramblers. Chris Knight chipped in 10 points as did Lucas Williamson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Derrick

Dawes leads Clemson over in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 points and Clemson rallied from a 11-point deficit in the first half to beat in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams. Dawes, a junior guard who averaged nine points last season, was 7-of-14 shooting from...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
WKTV

SCORES 11-9-21: Boeheim brothers, Girard III lead Syracuse to convincing season opening win over Lafayette; Cummings' career-high lifts Colgate to win against Northeastern in opener

The offense for Syracuse was expected to be potent coming into the year, and it was just that to start out the 2021-22 season with the Orange shooting 54.4% from the field, 50% from three-point range. Joe Girard III looked confident from the get-go pacing 'Cuse with a game-high 20...
SYRACUSE, NY
Houston Chronicle

UT assistant's coarse tirade toward laughing players spoke for many

AUSTIN — It took less than 24 hours for the Bo Davis video to unite a throng of disgruntled Texas fans and past players who’ve watched this season spiral out of control. For those who steer clear of social media: On Tuesday, a viral video started making the rounds showing Texas defensive line coach Davis, unaware he was being recorded, reaming out a bus full of players following their collective no-show in a 30-7 loss to Iowa State last Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX

