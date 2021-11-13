UCLA vs. Colorado Week 11: Scouting Report

Taking a look at what the Buffaloes bring to the table for their matchup with the Bruins on Saturday.

The Buffaloes are a .500 team over the past month, bouncing back from what looked like a historically poor start.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) will play Colorado (3-6, 2-4) on Saturday, having beaten the Buffaloes in each of their last five head-to-head matchups at the Rose Bowl. This will be the second time coach Chip Kelly goes up against Karl Dorrell, who got his first head coaching job since the Bruins let him go in 2007 when he signed with the Buffaloes ahead of the 2020 season.

Offense coordinator Darrin Chiaverini has worn a handful of different hats since joining Colorado's staff in 2016, with previous stops at Texas Tech and even a year at UCLA. Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson coached at Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Georgia, USC, the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals before coming to Boulder in 2020 and getting the replacing Tyson Summers as the man in charge of the defense this past offseason.

So with the first chunk of 2021 and those coaches' histories in mind, here's a quick rundown of what Colorado might look like come Saturday night.

Colorado Offense vs. UCLA Defense

Colorado Passing Yards/Game: 134.8 yards

Colorado Rushing Yards/Game: 131.9 yards

UCLA Passing Yards Allowed/Game: 278.4 yards

UCLA Rushing Yards Allowed/Game: 119.8 yards

For a coach with an offensive background, Dorrell has got to be disappointed with his team's production on that side of the ball this fall.

Colorado's personnel has limited them to running a very boring offense that looks very old fashioned in today's college football landscape. Dorrell has had to reluctantly lean on the read option and an archaic run offense through most of the season, and very rarely has it showed any sort of respectable production.

After beating up on FCS program Northern Colorado in Week 1, the Buffaloes' offense hit a total brick wall.

Not to totally dismiss their 34-point performance against Arizona last month, but it was against Arizona, so let's look past it for a moment. Taking out that game against the Wildcats, Colorado went on to average 7.4 points and 183.8 yards per game on 3.4 yards per play between Weeks 2 and 8.

First-year starting quarterback Brendon Lewis played a big part in the offense being so sluggish during that stretch. Lewis averaged 88.4 yards per game on 4.8 yards per attempt and 51.1% completion for a passer rating of 88.5 across those five games. He also only passed for one touchdown in those contests while throwing three picks.

A lot changed the past few weeks, however, and it started with a major shakeup up front.

Dorrell fired offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue after Colorado's loss to Cal last month and replaced him with former Alabama offensive lineman Williams Vlachos.

Since that change, the Buffaloes are averaging 33 points and 366.5 yards per game. Lewis has six passing touchdowns, no picks, a 70.2% completion percentage and a 163.0 passer rating in his last two games as a result, and the offense has just moved the ball much better despite his limitations as a young quarterback.

Lewis had been running for his life for most of the first half of the season, getting sacked 20 times for a total loss of 111 yards in his first six games against FBS opponents. Since Vlachos has taken over, Lewis has only been sacked twice for a total loss of 8 yards.

Taking out the sacks, Lewis had been averaging 33.1 rushing yards on 6.3 yards per carry through seven games but is down to 15 yards per game on 2.7 yards per carry in his last two appearances. That's because Colorado has had to rely less on the read option and Lewis' scrambling ability now that he finally has some time to sit back in the pocket and hit receivers downfield once the play has developed.

Even though Lewis still feels like a modern quarterback being shoved into the wrong offense, he has certainly seen improvement as a pocket passer in recent weeks.

Jake Wiley, Kary Kutsch, Colby Pursell, Casey Roddick and Frank Filip make up the starting linemen from left to right, and all five are at least 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds. Wiley is a freshman while Roddick and Filip are sophomores, so they lack the experience UCLA's front seven brings to the table despite their recent success.

Lewis isn't the only one who has benefited from the change on the offensive line, as star running back Jarek Broussard has also started to find his footing with the new mindset in the trenches.

Broussard burst onto the scene last year in the season opener against UCLA, rushing for 187 yards and three touchdowns in his collegiate debut en route to an 895-yard, six-game freshman campaign. That kind of production was nowhere to be seen by Broussard early in 2021, as he rushed for 37.9 yards per game on 3.5 yards per carry with one touchdown in his first seven games against FBS opponents.

The Oregon game a few weeks back was another subpar performance for Broussard, but he really returned to form against Oregon State last weekend with 151 yards on 6.3 yards per carry.

The two most reliable weapons through the air for the Buffaloes are receiver Brenden Rice and tight end Brady Russell. Both targets are 6-foot-3 and bring a lot of size to the table, although they only combine for 60.8 yards a night due to the lack of a passing attack through seven games.

Daniel Arias is a respectable deep threat, and Montana Lemonious-Craig is a good improviser to the field when Lewis has to scramble and create time, but really it's only Rice who stands out as a legit starting wideout.

This is going to be the least talented receiving corps UCLA has faced this year though, and probably the second-least talented offense as a whole behind only Arizona. Colorado has momentum and confidence now though, neither of which the Bruins can lay claim to at the moment with their defense that has been gashed on the ground and torn up through the air at different points throughout the season.

It is worth noting that even with the recent spike in production, the Buffaloes still boast the No. 119 scoring offense in the country at 19.1 points per game.

UCLA will probably enough stops, but not as many as they thought they'd be able to get a few weeks ago.

Colorado Defense vs. UCLA Offense

UCLA Passing Yards/Game: 216.0 yards

UCLA Rushing Yards/Game: 205.4 yards

Colorado Passing Yards Allowed/Game: 231.6 yards

Colorado Rushing Yards Allowed/Game: 177.3 yards

Even when Buffaloes struggled on offense earlier this year, they had their defense to lean on and show off as an at least capable unit.

That isn't the case anymore.

After allowing 8.5 points and 272 yards per game in its first two outings, the Colorado defense is allowing 30.6 points and 447.9 yards per game since. Taking out the shutout win over then-winless Arizona, those numbers go up to 35.7 points and 475.8 yards per game during that stretch.

There is one player who stands head and shoulders above the rest on this Colorado defense, however, and he might not even be on the field come Saturday.

Linebacker Nate Landman – the team's leader in tackles and passes defended who also ranks second in tackles for loss – missed the Buffaloes' two most recent games against Oregon and Oregon State. Dorrell said Landman is "very doubtful" this week and has a better shot to return next week, and the Bruins should be crossing their fingers that Dorrell is right.

In two games without Landman, Colorado has posted its two worst performances against the pass and its worst against the run, allowing 43 points per game in those contests.

Landman is a semifinalist for the Butkus Award and has collected a handful of different Pac-12 and All-American honors over the past few seasons. The fifth-year senior has really good size for an inside linebacker at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, but what sets him apart are his instincts, anticipating and high football IQ.

There isn't a better linebacker out west when it comes to reading plays pre-snap and as they're unfolding, and Landman's diverse skillset helps him make almost any play he's remotely near. Blowing up screens, stuffing the run, breaking up passes over the middle, chasing down ball-carriers – Landman can do it all, and he will be a headache for Kelly and co. to deal with should he make his return from his soft tissue injury.

Without Landman, Quinn Perry, Jack Lamb and Robert Barnes will be the main guys in the middle of that second level. Perry has the third-most tackles on the team and has done pretty well overall, but

The Colorado pass rush is almost nonexistent, as it ranks No. 126 in the nation with 10 sacks all season. Outside linebacker Carson Wells is the only player with multiple sacks, and even he only gets 1.0 sack every three weeks. Wells is definitely the Buffaloes' best disruptor behind the line of scrimmage, boasting 35.0 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks throughout his college career, but he just has not been getting any kind of consistent help up front this fall.

Mustafa Johnson is undersized for an interior lineman at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, although he has chipped in 4.0 tackles for loss and a few run stuffs since re-joining Colorado in Week 5. The other starting linemen, Jalen Sami and Terrance Lang, have combined for just 1.5 sack and zero tackles for loss while averaging three total tackles per game between the two of them.

Safeties Isaiah Lewis and Mark Perry are tied for second on the team with 49 tackles apiece with nearly identical 6-foot frames are a major part of the reason Colorado hasn't allowed a pass play of over 35 yards in its last four games.

The rest of the credit can go to the two starting cornerbacks, Mekhi Blackmon and Christian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has played well as a freshman and is tied for the team lead with four passes defender while also thriving as an extra blitzer with 5.0 tackles for loss. Blackmon is the better cover guy of the two and has three passes defended to go along with his one interception.

Colorado is in the middle of the pack in the Pac-12 with its 236.8 passing yards allowed per game, but the gross numbers may not tell the whole story. While the Buffaloes are good at preventing big plays over the top, opposing quarterbacks have been efficient against them the past couple months when they do decide to air it out.

Since the Week 2 loss to Texas A&M – excluding the Arizona game again, to remove the outlier – Colorado is allowing quarterbacks to complete 66.7% of their passes for 250.7 yards per game and a 154.4 passer rating. And on the ground, Colorado allowed 225.2 yards per game on 5.7 yards per carry.

Efficient, well-run offenses can rack up the points and the yards on the Buffaloes through the air and on the ground, and that's exactly what the Bruins bring to the table with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson presumably returning from injury and running backs Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown still in the backfield stable.

UCLA has averaged 128 rushing yards a night over its past two games after averaging 227.5 across the previous seven, which is concerning to say the least. But looking at how the Colorado defense has played in recent weeks against the rush, Saturday looks like the perfect opportunity for the Bruins to bounce back.

