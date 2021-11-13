Area fire departments hope to educate the community with new safety simulator

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT)- The La Crosse and the Holmen Area Fire departments are teaming up to bring a new fire safety simulator to the community.

The safety simulator will be used as an educational tool across the two communities.

Fire departments do more than just put out fires, it’s their job to make sure their community is safe and educated.

“The idea is an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure, and so it’s really the idea of if we can prevent these things from happening in the first place were doing something right,” said LCFD Community Risk Educator, Pat Corran.

The La Crosse and Holmen area fire departments hope that with their brand new fire safety simulator, members of the community can take their fire safety and education to a new level.

“We can actually show you what it feels like with a fire that’s happening behind that bedroom door. You can feel it, you can see that smoke coming through. That information is really going to sink in and grain into someone’s memory a little better. So I think just the immersive idea, I think that’s really important,” said Corran.

The 26 foot, 8,000-pound trailer has a lot of features all run with an iPad.

“Public outreach, public engagement, public education, it makes it a lot easier because we don’t require the staffing needs that we might have in the past,” said Corran.

JHB-Group, the company that built the trailer, employs a group of retired firefighters that wanted to think outside the box when it comes to fire safety and education.

“It’s always trying to do stuff different and kind of planning for the future so the stuff that we’re building is used in the long haul,” said JHBGroup CEO, Christoper Gantz.

Gantz says kids aren’t always engaged when it comes to fire safety, but their trailers change that.

“The old climbing out a window or smoking up a trailer isn’t as effective anymore, so we wanted to find a way to engage different audiences, different populations to really immerse them in the learning experience,” said Gantz.

The fire departments don’t have an official date for when the new simulator will make a public appearance.

Members of the two fire departments say they hope to have everyone trained with it by the end of the year.

They hope to start educating the community with it sometime early in the new year.

The new trailer cost around $130,000.

FEMA’S Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Program covered most of the cost, the rest of it was paid for by local sponsors.

