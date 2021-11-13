CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

World renowned skaters performing for cancer research

WSMV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkaters and musicians are coming together to celebrate the life...

www.wsmv.com

Silicon Republic

Meet one of the women at the forefront of cancer research in Ireland

Prof Lorraine O’Driscoll discusses advancements in cancer treatments and why Covid-19 serves as a reminder that fundamental research is just as important as applied research. According to the Irish Cancer Society, almost 45,000 people in Ireland get cancer each year and it is one of the biggest killers in the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
outlooknewspapers.com

Local Moms Run in 5K for Cancer Research

First published in the Nov. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Moms of Burbank board members Theresa Cerna, vice president of membership; Ashley Mejia, vice president of communications; Kathryn Kennedy, president; Janice Paik, treasurer; and Sami Goldberg, secretary, are pictured at MOB’s 5K Fun Run for breast cancer research last Saturday. The Chandler Bikeway event raised $1,588 — exceeding its $500 goal — with all proceeds going to national nonprofit METAvivor.
BURBANK, CA
foxcharleston.com

LOWVELO to Host 3rd Annual Bike Ride for MUSC’s Cancer Research

Participants are coming together to help Lowvelo raise money for cancer research taking place at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. These efforts are made with hopes of improving cancer care and patient outcomes. The event will take place on Saturday, November 6, with check-in beginning at 6 a.m. To register, visit:...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Cancer research: Are we over-relying on genetic links?

There is far more cancer research than any other biomedical topic. Perhaps due primarily to the relative ease with which scientists can conduct genetic cancer research, nearly every human gene has associations with the disease in one way or another. A new paper questions the validity of many of these...
CANCER
myaustinminnesota.com

Hormel Institute scientists publish research on lung cancer in renowned cancer biology journal

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and cutting-edge research into the deadly disease is underway at The Hormel Institute. The research article titled “DARPP-32 promotes ERBB3-mediated resistance to molecular targeted therapy in EGFR-mutated lung adenocarcinoma” was recently published in the renowned cancer biology journal Oncogene by members of the lab led by Luke Hoeppner, PhD, Assistant Professor and leader of the Cancer Biology research section at The Hormel Institute.
CANCER
Silicon Republic

Laser-focused Belfast researchers’ discovery to advance cancer treatment

Queen’s University Belfast researchers developed a tool that is ‘very effective’ in treating types of tumours which are resistant to other forms of radiation. Researchers at Queen’s University, Belfast have discovered a tool which will aid future investigations into more effective forms of cancer treatment. The project was led by...
CANCER
jamestowngazette.com

Indigenous Cancer Researcher to Give Campus Presentation

Native American Heritage Month at SUNY Fredonia will feature an address, “Restoring Educational Balance in Pandemic Times using an Indigenous Framework,” by Associate Professor of Oncology Rodney C. Haring, who is director of the Center for Indigenous Cancer Research (CICR) at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The talk is slated...
CANCER
1070 KHMO-AM

See Inside Cancer Research Hospital Abandoned For 20-Years

Explorers take us inside a former cancer research hospital that has been abandoned for almost 20-years. There has been equipment left behind from x-ray machines to nurses call stations and even some biohazard bags from a hospital that has been abandoned for almost 20-years. The small hospital has five surgical rooms, multiple X-Ray rooms, a morgue, and is covered with black mold throughout the hospital.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Ongoing Research With PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: It’s exciting about what is next. We’ve seen PARP [inhibitors] being pushed more up front. It went from patients who are refractory, to multiple agents, and then now to second-line, first-line, and really pushing it upfront. I think the goal is to have that long-term progression-free survival time to next treatment that you can have for patients. Then, it’s figuring out what we do after a patient has resistance. I think there’s going to be some ongoing research and combination therapies with immunotherapy, and even expanding the 2 different malignancies. Thinking about how active PARP is and looking at the approvals in prostate, breast, ovarian [cancers], where we know that there’s other PARP-sensitive diseases is exciting. I think going into the tumor agnostic area where we have immunotherapy, if you have MSI [microsatellite instability] you’re basically giving patients immunotherapy across any tumor. This is a similar type of movement that we’re going towards: having a tumor agnostic PARP inhibitor where if you have [a] BRCA mutation, whether it be somatic or germline, that there’s going to be essentially any of the PARP inhibitors that would be active in those diseases. It is exciting to see the pipeline expanding and the combination approach. That’s where I think we’re going towards.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Miami Cancer Institute's focus on pediatric research: 3 notes

Researchers at Miami Cancer Institute are conducting several pediatric cancer studies focused on reducing dose to critical structures of the brain, minimizing toxicities from treatment and preserving neurocognitive function in survivors, Matthew Hall, MD, lead pediatric radiation oncologist at Miami Cancer Institute, said in a Nov. 3 press release. Three...
CANCER
dailybruin.com

LA Cancer Challenge beats fundraising goals, funds pancreatic cancer research

The LA Cancer Challenge raised more than half a million dollars toward pancreatic cancer research with its 5-kilometer team race on campus Sunday. Held near the end of every October, the LA Cancer Challenge fell on Oct. 31 this year. While the 2020 race was held virtually, this year’s event was held in person with a virtual option available. The race benefits the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research and has raised $516,603.83 toward a $500,000 goal this year and more than $9.1 million since its inaugural event in 1998, according to the LA Cancer Challenge site.
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

ICR researchers find drug combination to treat brain cancer in children

Researchers from the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, UK, have identified a new combination of two approved cancer drugs that can be used to treat children suffering from incurable brain cancer. A study revealed that a leukaemia drug, dasatinib, in combination with a melanoma skin cancer drug, trametinib, delayed...
CANCER
Duluth News Tribune

Olympic champion skaters to perform on Duluth ice

Olympic medalist ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White will be joined by Canadian figure skater Kurt Browning as headliners for "Stars on Ice," a rink-set holiday tour that ends Dec. 19 at Amsoil Arena. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster outlets including ticketmaster.com and the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center box...
DULUTH, MN
Rocky Mount Telegram

Fundraising bicycle ride to benefit cancer research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research and presenting sponsor Braswell Family Farms recently announced the fifth annual Victory Ride to Cure Cancer will take place on May 21, 2022. Since its inception, the Victory Ride has raised over $1 million for cancer research, making it the largest, active Triangle-based ride...
CANCER
