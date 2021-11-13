Clemons carries Campbell over Hartford 68-67

It was everything Campbell on Saturday afternoon in Northport. Whether it was fullback Jackson Campbell breaking off a spectacular 57-yard touchdown run. Or wide receiver Aidan Campbell making a clutch third-down catch in the final drive to seal the win. Or head coach Pat Campbell, Aidan's dad, calling the right play at the right time. It was the perfect mix of Campbell as Northport rolled to a 23-14 win over West Islip, the defending champion, in a Suffolk Division II quarterfinal playoff game before 1,200 fans in East Northport.
Comments / 0