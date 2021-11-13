CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Clemons carries Campbell over Hartford 68-67

By DON THOMPSON - Associated Press
Derrick
 4 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Clemons had 12 points — including a driving layup...

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
Former Austin Peay standout football player Nigel Brannon shot and killed

Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
MEMPHIS, TN
No. 9 Duke, down early, holds off Campbell for 67-56 win

DURHAM, N.C. -- - Four Blue Devils scored in double figures as No. 9 Duke held off Campbell 67-56 on Saturday night. Paolo Banchero led Duke (3-0) with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, a steal and a block. Ricky Clemons and Cedric Henderson Jr. each scored 18 points...
DURHAM, NC
Jackson Campbell carries Northport to win over West Islip

It was everything Campbell on Saturday afternoon in Northport. Whether it was fullback Jackson Campbell breaking off a spectacular 57-yard touchdown run. Or wide receiver Aidan Campbell making a clutch third-down catch in the final drive to seal the win. Or head coach Pat Campbell, Aidan's dad, calling the right play at the right time. It was the perfect mix of Campbell as Northport rolled to a 23-14 win over West Islip, the defending champion, in a Suffolk Division II quarterfinal playoff game before 1,200 fans in East Northport.
NORTHPORT, NY
Fidler scores 15 to carry Omaha over Hastings College 67-57

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler registered 15 points as Nebraska Omaha got past the NAIA's Hastings College 67-57 on Tuesday night. Marco Smith had 10 points for Nebraska Omaha (1-0). Kyle Luedtke added 10 points. Darrius Hughes had nine points and eight rebounds.
OMAHA, NE
Duke Pushes Past Campbell 67-56

We’ll admit it. We looked at the schedule and saw Campbell and just assumed Duke would win. Well Duke did win but they had to earn it because the Camels came to play. Any thought that Campbell would roll over went away quickly as the Camels came out shooting like Miles College did against Kentucky in exhibition season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Basketball
Sports
Koback runs for 203 yards, 4 TDs as Toledo beats Ohio 35-23

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Bryant Koback ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns to lead Toledo to its sixth win, a 35-23 victory over Ohio on Tuesday night. Koback scored twice in the second quarter to cap a pair of long drives that put the Rockets (6-5, 4-3 MAC) in front 14-6 at intermission. He burst through the line and raced 55 yards untouched for his third touchdown with 4:27 left in the third quarter and capped the night with a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter.
OHIO STATE
Harris, Bates lead No. 11 Memphis over St. Louis 90-74

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Harris had 18 points and Emoni Bates scored 16 as No. 11 Memphis remained undefeated with a 90-74 win over St. Louis on Tuesday night. Jalen Duren added 13 points and Josh Minott finished with 12, both going perfect from the field.
NBA
Butler leads 5 in double figures, UC Irvine routs La Verne

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — JC Butler had 18 points to lead five UC Irvine players in double figures as the Anteaters easily defeated La Verne 100-41 on Tuesday night. Justin Hohn added 12 points for the Anteaters. Collin Welp chipped in 11, Emmanuel Tshimanga scored 10 and Bent Leuchten had 10.
IRVINE, CA
Brown, Boyd carry Tennessee St. past Fisk University 111-56

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Brown had 18 points to lead five Tennessee State players in double figures as the Tigers easily beat Fisk University 111-56 on Tuesday night. Dedric Boyd added 15 points for the Tigers. Kassim Nicholson chipped in 14, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 13 and Carlos Marshall...
TENNESSEE STATE
Gibson scores 13 to carry Towson past Hampton 78-54

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Jason Gibson had 13 points off the bench to lead Towson to a 78-54 win over Hampton on Tuesday night. Cam Holden had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Towson (2-1). Nicolas Timberlake added 11 points and eight rebounds. Charles Thompson had 11 points.
TOWSON, MD

