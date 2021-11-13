Downtown Decks help bring shoppers into downtown La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Downtown vendors hopeyou will kick off your holiday shopping with them this weekend.
The Holiday Open House took place Friday at businesses throughout downtown.
Many stores offered special deals and extended hours.
You can score even more deals downtown with “Downtown Decks,” which include discounts at more than 50 local businesses.
The deals are split into three categories: shop, eat and play.
“It’s kind of like a coupon book on steroids. So some really good in here. There’s over $500 worth of savings for a $30 investment,” said Downtown Mainstreet executive director Terry Bauer.
The cards are available on Downtown Mainstreet’s website and at their office.
Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
La Crosse, Onalaska reach ‘groundbreaking’ sewage agreement
La Crosse Common Council OKs spending up to $700,000 from rescue act for homeless housing during winter
Salvation Army of La Crosse County’s bell ringing campaign starting
Cold weather helps fuel La Crosse County’s highest COVID-19 case rates of the year
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0