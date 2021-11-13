Downtown Decks help bring shoppers into downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Downtown vendors hopeyou will kick off your holiday shopping with them this weekend.

The Holiday Open House took place Friday at businesses throughout downtown.

Many stores offered special deals and extended hours.

You can score even more deals downtown with “Downtown Decks,” which include discounts at more than 50 local businesses.

The deals are split into three categories: shop, eat and play.

“It’s kind of like a coupon book on steroids. So some really good in here. There’s over $500 worth of savings for a $30 investment,” said Downtown Mainstreet executive director Terry Bauer.

The cards are available on Downtown Mainstreet’s website and at their office.

