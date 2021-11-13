CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Can I get my COVID-19 booster shot now? Here’s what you need to know

By Rong-Gong Lin II
lookout.co
 4 days ago

With the holidays approaching, there is a growing push to get more adults their booster shots in hopes of strengthening immunity and warding off a potential winter COVID-19 surge. More than 3.7 million Californians have received a booster dose so far, according to the state Department of Public Health....

lookout.co

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Sutter Health Admits To Giving Wrong COVID Vaccine Dosage To 14 Children at Antioch Clinic

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fourteen children were given the wrong dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sutter Health’s Antioch pediatric clinic over the weekend, the health system confirmed Tuesday. In a statement, Dr. Jimmy Hu, Chair of the Sutter Health COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, said the parents of the children and federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been contacted. “This weekend 14 patients at our Antioch pediatric vaccine clinic received vaccines with an incorrect amount of diluent,” Hu statement read. “As soon as we learned of this, we contacted the parents and advised them of CDC...
ANTIOCH, CA
westsuburbanjournal.com

Kids 5 And Older Can Now Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19. Here’s How To Get The Shots In Chicago

Health care providers will start administering doses to kids Wednesday. CHICAGO | Kids 5 and older can now get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday gave the final OK needed for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to kids 5-11. Local health care providers will start administering doses to kids Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Booster#Health And Human Services#Need To Know#Californians
Science Friday

Fact Check My Feed: More Kids Can Get COVID-19 Vaccines. Now What?

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment. Many parents around the U.S. breathed a sigh of relief—or an even more intense emotional reaction—at the long-awaited news that the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Booster Shot Confusion As California Goes Against Current CDC And FDA Recommendations

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – As families across the southland prepare to ring in a second holiday season during a pandemic, the state of California is now suggesting that everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 should also get a booster shot. “In the short run, I am worried that until we vaccinate more children and our behavior changes with the holidays coming that there’s going to be a spike in cases,” CBS Medical Contributor, Dr. David Argus said. California is one of the states seeing the highest number of new COVID infections, promoting health officials to issue stern warnings. “We should anticipate an increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
lookout.co

70% of Californians have gotten at least one COVID vaccine dose

Seven out of 10 Californians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, a promising milestone that comes as state officials continue to urge more residents to roll up their sleeves for the first, second or even third time to ward off a feared coronavirus resurgence over the winter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
irvineweekly.com

COVID-19 Vaccine & Kids — Here’s What You Should Know

The CDC will soon allow children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Here’s what you should know. Now that kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a lot of parents are making plans to visit their nearest pharmacy. And while this is great news, there are some differences between the ways in which the COVID-19 vaccine affects adults and children.
KIDS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy