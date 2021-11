EUGENE — Oregon is still evaluating injuries to multiple offensive players and several others are expected to play this week against Utah. Receiver Johnny Johnson III left Saturday’s game against Washington State with an apparent right foot/ankle injury and did not return after being carted to the locker room and tight end/defensive end DJ Johnson did not suit up due to an unspecified injury. They were both still being evaluated as the week begins for the No. 3 Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) as they prepare to take on the No. 24 Utes.

