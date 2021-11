India Pagan called it "living the dream" and it sounds like she’s right on the nose with that. Stony Brook’s 6-1 forward made Puerto Rico’s national team and helped it earn a spot in the field at the Olympics in Japan this past summer. There she met NBA stars like the Gasol brothers and Jason Tatum as well as renowned figures from other sports like tennis’ Novak Djokovic.

